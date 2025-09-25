The v1.0 Launch of Hades II has finally arrived! The true ending awaits, along with Achievements and many other finishing touches we hope you'll enjoy. While this update marks the conclusion of our Early Access development, we will be monitoring this launch closely and patching any issues that arise. To all our Early Access players, thank you so much! We hope you enjoy the complete game.
Note: 📢 indicates changes inspired by community feedback!
Highlights• The True Ending: discover what awaits Princess Melinoë at the end of her journey
• Achievements: earn 50 different Achievements as you play through the game
• Familiar Forms: give your favorite Familiar a makeover with new unlockable visual styles
• New Keepsakes: several new Keepsakes are waiting to be discovered... but from whom?
• New Decorations: liven up the Crossroads with new unlockable decor
• New Artwork: new visual effects, environment art, and other visual improvements abound
• New Music: listen for a number of stirring new tracks
• And More: we'll leave the rest for you to discover...
Achievements• Added 50 Achievements! Note you do not need to start the game over to earn any Achievement; you may earn certain Achievements retroactively once you load your saved progress
Nocturnal Arms & Abilities· Sister Blades: increased damage and range of Attack sequence
· Umbral Flames: reduced Special damage
· Moonstone Axe: increased Special speed; now easier to Dash out of the Attack sequence
· Argent Skull: Omega Special channels faster
Aspects of the Nocturnal Arms· Moonstone Axe (Melinoë): increased bonus Attack Power and Max Life
· Moonstone Axe (Thanatos): increased Critical chance of Mortality effect; re-scaled Attack speed bonuses from upgrades
· Argent Skull (Medea): fixed an issue causing the damage bonus to affect Casts, which was not intended
· Sister Blades (Morrigan): fixed Specials not hitting repeatedly as expected
· Umbral Flames (Supay): reduced Omega Special Magick cost and damage; slightly reduced Omega Attack and Omega Special rate of fire
· Minor adjustments to requirements for Hidden Aspects to be revealed to Melinoë by various characters
Altar of Ashes· Adjusted upgrade costs of various Arcana Cards
Oath of the Unseen📢 The stasis effect from the Stopper Perk from the Vow of Fangs now is easier to anticipate
· Increased effectiveness of Drainer and Shielder Perks from the Vow of Fangs
· Unlocking the final rank of Vow of Rivals now requires having reached the True Ending
· Increased Fear requirement for claiming rewards from Bounties of the Infinite Abyss (Cauldron)
Boons & Blessings· Nexus Rush (Hera): now affects surrounding foes instead of only on contact
· Extended Family (Hera): fixed Boons of Hades counting toward the bonus (he is not an Olympian)
· Poseidon: Splash effects should activate more reliably with strikes of varying speed and strength
· Wave Flourish (Poseidon): reduced bonus from Rarity to compensate for the previous change
· Nova Strike (Apollo): increased area with Sister Blades and Umbral Flames
· Nova Flourish (Apollo): increased area with Sister Blades and Black Coat
· Lucid Gain (Apollo): no longer requires you to stand in your Cast, but now restores less Magick
· Exceptional Talent (Apollo): increased Magick cost; fixed the effect with certain abilities
· Wispy Wiles (Aphrodite): reduced Dodge chance
· Furnace Blast (Hephaestus): fixed Heroic rarity and bonuses from Poms of Power
· Snuffed Candle (Hestia): fixed an issue limiting the damage bonus only to Attacks and Specials
· Grisly Gain (Ares): increased Magick restoration; improved bonus from Poms of Power
· Mean Streak (Hermes): now only affects Attacks and Specials
· Phalanx Shot (Athena): reduced projectile speed, letting each shot Deflect for a longer duration
· Lapis Lazuli Insight (Circe): now upgrades an additional Arcana Card
· Life Tax (Hades): increased total Life restored
· Gigaros Dash (Hades): reduced direct damage
· Unseen Ire (Hades): reduced bonus damage
· Ripple Effect (Hera x Poseidon): reduced effect chance
· Beach Ball (Poseidon x Apollo): increased projectile speed; it keeps up better if Melinoë is very fast
· Hearty Appetite (Demeter x Aphrodite): now only affects Attacks and Specials
· Further clarifications to descriptions for various Boons
· Various other minor fixes and adjustments
Hexes & Path of Stars· Adjusted placement of several upgrades on the various Paths
· Dark Side: reduced Attack and Special damage
· Resonance (Dark Side): now correctly applies any damage bonuses from your Attack
· Splendor (Dark Side): now correctly applies any damage bonuses from your Special
· Rigor (Night Bloom): fixed an issue causing the bonus from this to apply twice
Keepsakes· Added new Keepsakes that can be unlocked, eventually...
· Silken Sash (Arachne): increased starting Armor
Animal Familiars· Increased chance of finding corresponding resource type based on which Familiar is with you
· You can recruit Hecuba and Gale sooner than before
· Sped up the presentation when Gale blocks incoming damage for you
· Added a hint to give Witch's Delight to Frinos after casting Faith of Familiar Spirits
· Familiars no longer get confused when Unseen Ire (Hades) activates
Resources & Reagents· The resource formerly called Prestige is now called Kudos
· As noted in The Unseen Update Patch Notes, any Zodiac Sand and Void Lenses you collected have automatically been exchanged for Kudos as part of the True Ending
· Additional minor adjustments to some resource appearance rates
· Reduced Whiles duration when ordering Moon Dust from Charon's Gold Rewards
· Increased how much Gold can be found on the Summit
· Increased cost of Nightmare from the Wretched Broker
· Increased cost of Star Dust from the Wretched Broker
· Adjusted resource costs of some upgrades that required Zodiac Sand or Void Lenses
· Tablet of Peace sequences are slightly faster than before
· Rod of Fishing sequences are slightly faster than before
Foes & Dangers· Reduced damage rate of magma in Asphodel
· Thorns in the Mourning Fields no longer damage foes
· Typhon: reduced tentacle damage in final phase; increased duration before Eggs hatch; reduced life and damage of some summoned foes; other minor adjustments
· Ambient Typhon attacks on the Summit are rarer and no longer damage other foes
📢 Ambient Typhon attacks on the Summit can no longer occur after Fig Leaf (Dionysus) takes effect
· Prometheus: reduced ground-slam damage; reduced kick-wave travel speed, adjusted hitbox
· Chronos: throw attack damage increased; adjusted behavior of summoned Tempus foes
· Scylla: increased Life; increased damage of scream and spin attacks
· Headmistress Hecate: Total Eclipse damage previews are more accurate
· Unrivaled Prometheus: Heracles wave speed reduced and hitbox adjusted; other minor changes
· Unrivaled Eris: increased damage of beam attacks; sped up bomb attacks; reduced area and frequency of bomb damage pulses; various other adjustments
· Unrivaled Polyphemus: no longer summons Lubbers with his march; other minor changes
· Unrivaled Chronos: no longer summons Goldwraith foes; other minor changes
· Unrivaled Hecate: reduced frequency of some defensive maneuvers; fixed a visual issue that could unintentionally reveal which was the real Hecate
· Root-Stalker (Erebus): updated behavior when Armor is depleted
· Dire Lurker (Oceanus): reduced appearance rate
· Phantom (Fields): significantly increased Life drain effect
· Dire Mourner (Fields): now less likely to remain passive
· Blasket (Thessaly): reduced damage
· Harpy Talon (Thessaly): increased move speed, attack speed, and attack distance
· Auto-Seeker (Olympus): increased time before firing; increased damage; other minor changes
· Harpy Raptor (Olympus): increased move speed
· Satyr Sapper (Olympus): adjusted behavior; reduced frequency of mortar attack
· Dire Sky-Dracon (Olympus): now also has a breath attack
· Mega-Dracon (Olympus): increased breath attack damage; adjusted behaviors
· Talos (Olympus): reduced travel speed of throw attacks; increased recovery times
· Eyesore (Summit): reduced damage
· Land-Dracon (Summit): reduced projectile homing and range
· Horror (Summit): increased recovery times; reduced damage
· Spawn of Typhon (Summit): reduced speed of slam attacks; reduced damage
· Stalker (Summit): increased recovery times; reduced damage
· Twins of Typhon (Summit): reduced damage; reduced number of Headstone foes but increased their Life and Armor
· Tail of Typhon (Summit): reduced bomb blast range
· Eye of Typhon (Summit): increased move speed of the rolling eye
· Various other minor changes to foes and combat encounters
Special Encounters· You now can meet Artemis, Icarus, or Athena in Locations with Path of Stars or Pom of Power rewards
· Reduced appearance rate of Heracles in Ephyra
· Slightly increased appearance rate of Artemis in Ephyra
· Slightly increased appearance rate of Medea in Ephyra
· Slightly increased appearance rate of Dionysus and the Fountain Chamber on Olympus
· Improved Nemesis pathfinding in some Locations
Level Design & Environments· Added new Locations related to the True Ending
· Added new Locations to Oceanus
· Added new Locations to the Summit
📢 You can no longer be presented with two identical 'countdown' exits in Tartarus
· Shrines of Hermes more likely to appear on the Summit
· Improvements to collision in various Locations
· Various minor fixes and improvements to various Locations
The Crossroads Renewal Project· Added new unlockable decorative items once the Renewal Project is available
· Dora now shows a special indicator when new decorative items are available
· Added more decorative Arcana Card Backs, for use with your Arcana layouts in the Altar of Ashes
· Added unlockable versions of new music tracks to the Music Maker
· Adjusted resource costs of various decorative items
Crossroads Cauldron· Alteration of Familiar Forms: new! Lets you unlock various cosmetic forms for each Familiar
· Long Arm of the Unseen: new! Late-game incantation lets you rank up the status of the Unseen, earning a special insignia; note this has no gameplay impact
· Shimmering Ambrosia: new! Lets you brew up some Ambrosia
· Greater Removal of Rubbish: new! Lets you pick up all of Eris' rubbish in one fell swoop
· Augmentation of Bone Density: new! Lets you make Schelemeus stronger than ever before...
· Sweet Nectar: this now unlocks sooner from Aphrodite; adjusted resource cost
· Insight into Offerings: reduced reveal requirements, so that this can be cast earlier on
· Verdant Soil: adjusted reveal requirements
· Acceptance of Another Fate: adjusted reveal requirements
· Greatest Gift of Gaia: adjusted resource cost
· Moonlit Essence from Shadow: cut from game; the similar Moonlit Essence from Stars remains
· Adjusted reagent costs of various Incantations
Fated List of Minor Prophecies· Bitter Tears: new! Rewards you for assisting Medea with a certain concoction
· Drowned Ambitions: new! Rewards you for assisting Circe with a certain incantation
· Nobody But Nobody: new! Rewards you for visting Polyphemus with a certain Keepsake
· Unfinished Business: new! Rewards you for aiding Odysseus with his predicament
· Silk and Spitefulness: new! Rewards you for aiding Arachne with her predicament
· Bearing Dark Gifts: new! Rewards you for prevailing using every Aspect of the Nocturnal Arms
· Den Mother: new! Rewards you for prevailing with the aid of each Animal Familiar
· Savior of Shades: new! Rewards you for pacifying Lost Shades from various Regions
· Valued Customer: no longer requires some rarer Well of Charon items
· Rearranged the order in which some Prophecies are listed
· Minor changes to requirements and rewards of several Prophecies
Book of Shadows· Added new entries and updated others
· Updated requirements for unlocking entries
· Updated text colors and other minor changes
Menus & UI· Updated Main Menu to reflect the end of Early Access and the full game launch
· Updated artwork and animations for the Main Menu
· Updated look and animations for the Options Menu
· Updated artwork and animations for the Silver Pool screen
📢 Updated selection highlight in the Altar of Ashes
· The Oath of the Unseen now shows a special message if you become Night's Champion
· When inspecting fully-upgraded Arcana Cards in the Altar of Ashes, they appear bigger than before
· Updated purchase feedback in several contexts
· Added more contextual hints in the Insights Mode in the Altar of Ashes
· Improved compatibility for the Victory Screen on systems with multiple displays
· Improved the appearance of contextual actions at the bottom of some screens
· Improved gamepad navigation in the Path of Stars screen
· Various other minor fixes and improvements
Art & Visual FX· Added various artwork and animations related to the True Ending
· Added ambient effects on character portraits that didn't have them
· Updated Melinoë's appearance during Dark Side and other full-invincible effects
· Updated various visual FX for improved clarity in the heat of battle
· Added 3D model and animations for Satyrs in the chamber with Dionysus
· Added 3D model and animations for the Music Maker Shade
· Added 3D model and animations for Selene for certain scenes
· Added 3D model and animations for Arachne
· Added new animations for Circe
· Added new fidget animations for Nemesis
· Added portrait variant for Hecate during the Hades Flashback
· Added portrait variant for most Olympians
· Added portrait variants for Icarus and Circe
· Added portrait variant for Melinoë in the Unrivaled Typhon Encounter
· Added new narrative background art to some Encounters
· Added ambient glint to Golden Urns found in various Locations
· Added visual effects for character portraits during hot springs scenes
· Added a little habitat for each Familiar available in the Training Grounds
· Updated presentation after vanquishing the Infernal Beast
· Updated artwork for the optional locked exits in Oceanus
· Updated portrait for Nyx during the Hades Flashback
· Updated artwork for the family portrait in Melinoë's tent
· Updated artwork for the Pitch-Black Stone in the Training Grounds
· Updated artwork and animations for the Oath of the Unseen screen
· Updated artwork and animations for the Well of Charon screen
· Updated artwork and animations for the Pool of Purging screen
· Updated artwork and animations for the Shrine of Hermes screen
· Updated artwork and animations for narration-style dialogue boxes
· Updated artwork for the Magick indicator when channeling Omega moves
· Updated Hot Springs portrait for Moros
· Updated Hot Springs portrait for Eris
· Updated artwork for Revenants from the Oath of the Unseen
· Updated artwork for Entropy resource
· Updated textures for Raki and Toula when found out in the wild
· Updated look of reticle when a foe is Marked by Raki
· Updated visual effect when Oil Slicks catch fire in Thessaly
· Updated artwork near where Odysseus normally resides
· Updated environment art objects in various places
· Updated visual effect when phasing through foes using The Swift Runner (Arcana)
· Adjusted positions of emotive animations for certain character portraits
· Medea now is easier to spot in the Unrivaled Polyphemus fight
· Heracles now is easier to spot in the Unrivaled Prometheus fight
· Updated some animations for Prometheus
· Updated visual FX for Aspect of Eos
· Updated visual FX for Aspect of Shiva Special projectiles and reticle
· Updated look of character presentation during Return to Shadow sequences, such as Chaos appearing after Chaos Trials
· Updated look of Lone Shades that can aid you, including unique ones from Aspect of Anubis
· Updated Land-Dracon burrowing and firing visual FX
· Updated look of Digging Spots in Tartarus
· Updated artwork for the Tablet of Peace interaction
📢 Updated Boon Screen artwork so that Melinoë's Silver Sisters band is on the correct leg
· Numerous other minor visual fixes and improvements
Voice & Narrative· Added the True Ending; you do not need to re-start the game to experience key events
· Added the Epilogue; you do not need to re-start the game to experience key events
· Added many new story events for the cast of characters
· Added new Gift events for various characters
· Added many new contextual voice lines for Melinoë and other characters
· Added special presentation when Scylla introduces her latest sensational song
· You can make yet another attempt to rouse Hypnos from his endless slumber, after a certain point...
· Adjusted some events that unlock a new offering from various characters
· It now is easier to persuade Icarus to return to the Crossroads
· Nemesis now can show up in Tartarus, eventually
· Adjusted priorities and requirements for various voice lines and narrative events
· Reduced how frequently Melinoë speaks up during battle or for other miscellaneous events
· Adjusted how frequently Artemis can appear in the Crossroads
· Selene now can appear in the Crossroads on a new moon
· Melinoë now can address the kitties during the Hecate Flashback
· Zeus and Hera now remark when choosing King's Ransom or Queen's Ransom, respectively
· Adjusted volume of Athena's voiceover; other minor adjustments to some characters
· Numerous other minor changes and improvements
Music & SFX· Added new songs from Scylla and the Sirens, one for the Region and one for the show
· Added ambient sounds to various Room Rewards
· Updated sound effects when striking with the Witch's Staff
· Updated various effort sounds using Hidden Aspects
· Updated various sound effects for the Black Coat and Aspect of Shiva
· Updated sound effects for when various resources appear and are claimed
· Updated sound effects for equipping each Keepsake
· Updated sound effects for navigating various menus
· Updated sound effects on several Chronos attacks
· Updated sound effects on several Prometheus attacks
· Updated sound effects when Polyphemus hurls boulders at you from afar
· Updated sound effects on various other foes
· Updated sound effects when striking Automatons
· Updated sound effects for Revenants from the Oath of the Unseen
· Updated ambient sound effects in many Locations
· Updated sound effects for some info banners, such as when clearing Chaos Trials
· Updated many other sound effects
· Adjusted music volume during character dialogue
· Other minor changes and improvements
Miscellaneous· The Grave Thirst effect in the Training Grounds now never chooses the same weapon twice in a row
· Shades you salute in the Crossroads have a greater variety of things to say
· Shades in the Crossroads Taverna now will celebrate after a victorious night
· Added Rich Presence messages to provide your Friends List with a sense of your current status
· Added more Commendation messages that may appear on the Victory Screen
· Adjusted requirements for Victory Screen Commendation messages that appeared too often
· It is easier to destroy Ephyra Pylons using Aspect of Medea
· Added animations and voice lines to the Aquarium that can be added to the Crossroads
· Updated controller vibration tuning in various contexts
· Updated Cauldron presentation for various Incantations
· Updated presentation when characters are conversing with each other
· Updated presentation for when Dodge activates or a foe misses due to Daze
· Updated presentation for special deliveries from Hermes
· Updated presentation for Hot Springs, Taverna, and Fishing Pier scenes
· Updated presentation using Change of Fate
· Updated presentation for the overlook scene in the Training Grounds
· Updated presentation entering Locations, removing very quick zoom-outs that sometimes occurred
· Summoned servants from effects such as Night Bloom (Selene) no longer show Life Bars
· The Supportive Shade now can also appear in Location with Unrivaled Cerberus
· Added flavor text to Legendary Boons and similar, which didn't already have it
· Sped up presentation collecting Poms of Power
· Sped up presentation exiting the first chamber of Tartarus after a certain point
· Melinoë can no longer be damaged while gifting, or while the Inventory or Book of Shadows are open
· Boons and offerings revealed during the story won't appear in the Book of Shadows beforehand
· Improved look and position of speech bubbles on various characters
· Subtitles for ambient incantations from Circe no longer appear until you get closer
· Updated Inventory descriptions of some resources to specify additional ways to find them
· Updated subtitle colors for some characters
· Updated Shade patrol paths through the Crossroads
· Updated Credits with additional contributors who helped make this game possible
· Updates and fixes to translations in all languages
· Various other presentation updates and improvements
Bug Fixes📢 Fixed various narrative progression issues with certain events
📢 Fixed an issue causing Extra Dose (Apollo) not to work with Moonstone Axe (Nergal)
📢 Fixed an issue where Wolf Howl (Selene) could put Melinoë out of bounds in certain situations
📢 Fixed an issue where Wolf Howl (Selene) could be used while getting snacked on by Polyphemus
📢 Fixed Umbral Flames (Supay) sometimes continuing to fire unexpectedly
· Fixed Witch's Staff (Anubis) Special causing slain foes to be sent flying
· Fixed an issue where you could gather limitless Gold in certain situations with Nemesis in the Mourning Fields (it wasn't fair)
📢 Fixed Sinister Pinion (Daedalus) not applying its bonus to Sister Blades (Morrigan)
📢 Fixed interaction between Howling Soul (Hades) and Anvil Ring (Hephaestus) or Arctic Ring (Demeter)
📢 Fixed an issue where Warding Circles in Erebus did not fend off Inferno-Bombs
📢 Fixed instances where Melinoë could get stuck in certain combat animations
📢 Fixed Eris sometimes being powered up without the corresponding visual effects
· Fixed summoned servants dealing less damage than expected to the Infernal Beast
· Fixed Elemental Essences appearing in sub-rooms of Ephyra before Infusion Boons are unlocked
📢 Fixed certain Well of Charon items not displaying a hint when affected by Vow of Scars (Oath)
📢 Fixed various visual issues affecting menu screens in different aspect ratios
· Fixed exit to final Location in the Mourning Fields missing a Guardian preview indicator
· Fixed certain visual effects becoming stuck due to Demeter's Freeze effect
· Fixed minor animation issues with Moonstone Axe (Nergal)
· Fixed issues where certain sounds or visual effects could linger during Return to Shadow sequences
· Fixed visual issues with some exit doors in Ephyra
📢 Fixed Roxy facing the wrong way if summoned using Night Bloom (Selene)
· Fixed Past Deeds screen not always tallying up every last foe slain with the Nocturnal Arms
· Fixed several issues where the Book of Shadows could display an incorrect gifting hint for characters
· Fixed a visual issue where effects from Twilight Curse (Selene) could linger after a foe is slain
· Fixed objective text disappearing unexpectedly in certain cases
· Fixed several text errors
· Many other minor fixes
Quote of the Patch'In life Fate alone watches; the other immortals who dwell on the peaks of snowy Olympos do not, except for Zeus' perfect eye. Fate and Zeus' mind know all things for all time.'
~The Orphic Hymns, 59: To the Fates (Anonymous; A. Athanassakis translation)
Changed files in this update