Theofhas finally arrived! The true ending awaits, along with Achievements and many other finishing touches we hope you'll enjoy. While this update marks the conclusion of ourdevelopment, we will be monitoring this launch closely and patching any issues that arise. To all ourplayers, thank you so much! We hope you enjoy the complete game.📢 indicates changes inspired by community feedback!: discover what awaits Princess Melinoë at the end of her journey: earn 50 different Achievements as you play through the game: give your favorite Familiar a makeover with new unlockable visual styles: several new Keepsakes are waiting to be discovered... but from whom?: liven up the Crossroads with new unlockable decor: new visual effects, environment art, and other visual improvements abound: listen for a number of stirring new tracks: we'll leave the rest for you to discover...• Added 50! Note you do not need to start the game over to earn any Achievement; you may earn certain Achievements retroactively once you load your saved progress: increased damage and range of Attack sequence: reduced Special damage: increased Special speed; now easier to Dash out of the Attack sequence: Omega Special channels faster: increased bonus Attack Power and Max Life: increased Critical chance of Mortality effect; re-scaled Attack speed bonuses from upgrades: fixed an issue causing the damage bonus to affect Casts, which was not intended: fixed Specials not hitting repeatedly as expected: reduced Omega Special Magick cost and damage; slightly reduced Omega Attack and Omega Special rate of fire· Minor adjustments to requirements for Hidden Aspects to be revealed to Melinoë by various characters· Adjusted upgrade costs of various Arcana Cards📢 The stasis effect from thePerk from thenow is easier to anticipate· Increased effectiveness ofandPerks from the· Unlocking the final rank ofnow requires having reached the True Ending· Increased Fear requirement for claiming rewards from: now affects surrounding foes instead of only on contact: fixed Boons of Hades counting toward the bonus: Splash effects should activate more reliably with strikes of varying speed and strength: reduced bonus from Rarity to compensate for the previous change: increased area with Sister Blades and Umbral Flames: increased area with Sister Blades and Black Coat: no longer requires you to stand in your Cast, but now restores less Magick: increased Magick cost; fixed the effect with certain abilities: reduced Dodge chance: fixed Heroic rarity and bonuses from: fixed an issue limiting the damage bonus only to Attacks and Specials: increased Magick restoration; improved bonus from: now only affects Attacks and Specials: reduced projectile speed, letting each shot Deflect for a longer duration: now upgrades an additional Arcana Card: increased total Life restored: reduced direct damage: reduced bonus damage: reduced effect chance: increased projectile speed; it keeps up better if Melinoë is very fast: now only affects Attacks and Specials· Further clarifications to descriptions for various Boons· Various other minor fixes and adjustments· Adjusted placement of several upgrades on the various Paths: reduced Attack and Special damage: now correctly applies any damage bonuses from your Attack: now correctly applies any damage bonuses from your Special: fixed an issue causing the bonus from this to apply twice· Added new Keepsakes that can be unlocked, eventually...: increased starting Armor· Increased chance of finding corresponding resource type based on which Familiar is with you· You can recruitandsooner than before· Sped up the presentation whenblocks incoming damage for you· Added a hint to give Witch's Delight to Frinos after casting· Familiars no longer get confused whenactivates· The resource formerly calledis now called· As noted inPatch Notes, anyandyou collected have automatically been exchanged foras part of the True Ending· Additional minor adjustments to some resource appearance rates· Reduced Whiles duration when orderingfrom· Increased how much Gold can be found on the· Increased cost offrom the· Increased cost offrom the· Adjusted resource costs of some upgrades that requiredorsequences are slightly faster than beforesequences are slightly faster than before· Reduced damage rate of magma in· Thorns in theno longer damage foes: reduced tentacle damage in final phase; increased duration before Eggs hatch; reduced life and damage of some summoned foes; other minor adjustments· Ambientattacks on theare rarer and no longer damage other foes📢 Ambientattacks on thecan no longer occur aftertakes effect: reduced ground-slam damage; reduced kick-wave travel speed, adjusted hitbox: throw attack damage increased; adjusted behavior of summonedfoes: increased Life; increased damage of scream and spin attacks: Total Eclipse damage previews are more accuratewave speed reduced and hitbox adjusted; other minor changes: increased damage of beam attacks; sped up bomb attacks; reduced area and frequency of bomb damage pulses; various other adjustments: no longer summonswith his march; other minor changes: no longer summonsfoes; other minor changes: reduced frequency of some defensive maneuvers; fixed a visual issue that could unintentionally reveal which was the real: updated behavior when Armor is depleted: reduced appearance rate: significantly increased Life drain effect: now less likely to remain passive: reduced damage: increased move speed, attack speed, and attack distance: increased time before firing; increased damage; other minor changes: increased move speed: adjusted behavior; reduced frequency of mortar attack: now also has a breath attack: increased breath attack damage; adjusted behaviors: reduced travel speed of throw attacks; increased recovery times: reduced damage: reduced projectile homing and range: increased recovery times; reduced damage: reduced speed of slam attacks; reduced damage: increased recovery times; reduced damage: reduced damage; reduced number of Headstone foes but increased their Life and Armor: reduced bomb blast range: increased move speed of the rolling· Various other minor changes to foes and combat encounters· You now can meet, orin Locations withorrewards· Reduced appearance rate ofin· Slightly increased appearance rate ofin· Slightly increased appearance rate ofin· Slightly increased appearance rate ofand theon· Improvedpathfinding in some Locations· Added new Locations related to the True Ending· Added new Locations to· Added new Locations to the📢 You can no longer be presented with two identical 'countdown' exits inmore likely to appear on the· Improvements to collision in various Locations· Various minor fixes and improvements to various Locations· Added new unlockable decorative items once theis availablenow shows a special indicator when new decorative items are available· Added more decorative, for use with your Arcana layouts in the· Added unlockable versions of new music tracks to the· Adjusted resource costs of various decorative itemsLets you unlock various cosmetic forms for each FamiliarLate-game incantation lets you rank up the status of the Unseen, earning a special insignia; note this has no gameplay impactLets you brew up some AmbrosiaLets you pick up all of Eris' rubbish in one fell swoopLets you: this now unlocks sooner from; adjusted resource cost: reduced reveal requirements, so that this can be cast earlier on: adjusted reveal requirements: adjusted reveal requirements: adjusted resource cost: cut from game; the similarremains· Adjusted reagent costs of various IncantationsRewards you for assisting Medea with a certain concoctionRewards you for assisting Circe with a certain incantationRewards you for visting Polyphemus with a certain KeepsakeRewards you for aiding Odysseus with his predicamentRewards you for aiding Arachne with her predicamentRewards you for prevailing using every Aspect of the Nocturnal ArmsRewards you for prevailing with the aid of each Animal FamiliarRewards you for pacifying Lost Shades from various Regions: no longer requires some rarer Well of Charon items· Rearranged the order in which some Prophecies are listed· Minor changes to requirements and rewards of several Prophecies· Added new entries and updated others· Updated requirements for unlocking entries· Updated text colors and other minor changes· Updatedto reflect the end ofand the full game launch· Updated artwork and animations for the· Updated look and animations for the· Updated artwork and animations for thescreen📢 Updated selection highlight in the· Thenow shows a special message if you become Night's Champion· When inspecting fully-upgraded Arcana Cards in the, they appear bigger than before· Updated purchase feedback in several contexts· Added more contextual hints in thein the· Improved compatibility for theon systems with multiple displays· Improved the appearance of contextual actions at the bottom of some screens· Improved gamepad navigation in thescreen· Various other minor fixes and improvements· Added various artwork and animations related to the True Ending· Added ambient effects on character portraits that didn't have them· Updated Melinoë's appearance during Dark Side and other full-invincible effects· Updated various visual FX for improved clarity in the heat of battle· Added 3D model and animations for Satyrs in the chamber with· Added 3D model and animations for theShade· Added 3D model and animations forfor certain scenes· Added 3D model and animations for· Added new animations for· Added new fidget animations for· Added portrait variant forduring the· Added portrait variant for most Olympians· Added portrait variants forand· Added portrait variant forin theEncounter· Added new narrative background art to some Encounters· Added ambient glint to Golden Urns found in various Locations· Added visual effects for character portraits during hot springs scenes· Added a little habitat for each Familiar available in the Training Grounds· Updated presentation after vanquishing the· Updated artwork for the optional locked exits in· Updated portrait for· Updated artwork for the family portrait in Melinoë's tent· Updated artwork for thein the Training Grounds· Updated artwork and animations for thescreen· Updated artwork and animations for thescreen· Updated artwork and animations for thescreen· Updated artwork and animations for thescreen· Updated artwork and animations for narration-style dialogue boxes· Updated artwork for the Magick indicator when channeling Omega moves· Updated Hot Springs portrait for· Updated Hot Springs portrait for· Updated artwork forfrom the· Updated artwork forresource· Updated textures forandwhen found out in the wild· Updated look of reticle when a foe is Marked by· Updated visual effect when Oil Slicks catch fire in· Updated artwork near where Odysseus normally resides· Updated environment art objects in various places· Updated visual effect when phasing through foes using· Adjusted positions of emotive animations for certain character portraitsnow is easier to spot in thefightnow is easier to spot in thefight· Updated some animations for· Updated visual FX for· Updated visual FX forSpecial projectiles and reticle· Updated look of character presentation during Return to Shadow sequences, such as Chaos appearing after Chaos Trials· Updated look of Lone Shades that can aid you, including unique ones from· Updatedburrowing and firing visual FX· Updated look of Digging Spots in· Updated artwork for the Tablet of Peace interaction📢 Updated Boon Screen artwork so that Melinoë's Silver Sisters band is on the correct leg· Numerous other minor visual fixes and improvements· Added the; you do not need to re-start the game to experience key events· Added the; you do not need to re-start the game to experience key events· Added many new story events for the cast of characters· Added new Gift events for various characters· Added many new contextual voice lines for Melinoë and other characters· Added special presentation when Scylla· You can make yet another attempt to, after a certain point...· Adjusted some events that unlock a new offering from various characters· It now is easier to persuade Icarus to return to the Crossroads· Nemesis now can show up in, eventually· Adjusted priorities and requirements for various voice lines and narrative events· Reduced how frequently Melinoë speaks up during battle or for other miscellaneous events· Adjusted how frequently Artemis can appear in the Crossroads· Selene now can appear in the Crossroads on a new moon· Melinoë now can address the kitties during the· Zeus and Hera now remark when choosingor, respectively· Adjusted volume of Athena's voiceover; other minor adjustments to some characters· Numerous other minor changes and improvements· Added new songs from, one for the Region and one for the show· Added ambient sounds to various Room Rewards· Updated sound effects when striking with the· Updated various effort sounds using Hidden Aspects· Updated various sound effects for theand· Updated sound effects for when various resources appear and are claimed· Updated sound effects for equipping each Keepsake· Updated sound effects for navigating various menus· Updated sound effects on severalattacks· Updated sound effects on severalattacks· Updated sound effects whenhurls boulders at you from afar· Updated sound effects on various other foes· Updated sound effects when striking· Updated sound effects forfrom the· Updated ambient sound effects in many Locations· Updated sound effects for some info banners, such as when clearing Chaos Trials· Updated many other sound effects· Adjusted music volume during character dialogue· Other minor changes and improvements· Theeffect in the Training Grounds now never chooses the same weapon twice in a row· Shades you salute in the Crossroads have a greater variety of things to say· Shades in the Crossroads Taverna now will celebrate after a victorious night· Added Rich Presence messages to provide your Friends List with a sense of your current status· Added more Commendation messages that may appear on the· Adjusted requirements forCommendation messages that appeared too often· It is easier to destroyusing· Added animations and voice lines to the Aquarium that can be added to the Crossroads· Updated controller vibration tuning in various contexts· Updated Cauldron presentation for various Incantations· Updated presentation when characters are conversing with each other· Updated presentation for when Dodge activates or a foe misses due to Daze· Updated presentation for special deliveries from· Updated presentation for Hot Springs, Taverna, and Fishing Pier scenes· Updated presentation using Change of Fate· Updated presentation for the overlook scene in the Training Grounds· Updated presentation entering Locations, removing very quick zoom-outs that sometimes occurred· Summoned servants from effects such asno longer show Life Bars· Thenow can also appear in Location with· Added flavor text to Legendary Boons and similar, which didn't already have it· Sped up presentation collecting· Sped up presentation exiting the first chamber ofafter a certain point· Melinoë can no longer be damaged while gifting, or while the Inventory or Book of Shadows are open· Boons and offerings revealed during the story won't appear in the Book of Shadows beforehand· Improved look and position of speech bubbles on various characters· Subtitles for ambient incantations fromno longer appear until you get closer· Updated Inventory descriptions of some resources to specify additional ways to find them· Updated subtitle colors for some characters· Updated Shade patrol paths through the Crossroads· Updatedwith additional contributors who helped make this game possible· Updates and fixes to translations in all languages· Various other presentation updates and improvements📢 Fixed various narrative progression issues with certain events📢 Fixed an issue causingnot to work with📢 Fixed an issue wherecould put Melinoë out of bounds in certain situations📢 Fixed an issue wherecould be used while getting snacked on by📢 Fixedsometimes continuing to fire unexpectedly· FixedSpecial causing slain foes to be sent flying· Fixed an issue where you could gather limitless Gold in certain situations within the📢 Fixednot applying its bonus to📢 Fixed interaction betweenandor📢 Fixed an issue where Warding Circles indid not fend off Inferno-Bombs📢 Fixed instances where Melinoë could get stuck in certain combat animations📢 Fixedsometimes being powered up without the corresponding visual effects· Fixed summoned servants dealing less damage than expected to the· Fixed Elemental Essences appearing in sub-rooms ofbefore Infusion Boons are unlocked📢 Fixed certainitems not displaying a hint when affected by📢 Fixed various visual issues affecting menu screens in different aspect ratios· Fixed exit to final Location in themissing a Guardian preview indicator· Fixed certain visual effects becoming stuck due to Demeter's Freeze effect· Fixed minor animation issues with Moonstone Axe· Fixed issues where certain sounds or visual effects could linger during Return to Shadow sequences· Fixed visual issues with some exit doors in📢 Fixedfacing the wrong way if summoned using· Fixedscreen not always tallying up every last foe slain with the Nocturnal Arms· Fixed several issues where the Book of Shadows could display an incorrect gifting hint for characters· Fixed a visual issue where effects fromcould linger after a foe is slain· Fixed objective text disappearing unexpectedly in certain cases· Fixed several text errors· Many other minor fixes(Anonymous; A. Athanassakis translation)