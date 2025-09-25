>>>> Happy October | Daily Check-in <<<<

Period: Sep 26 - Oct 10

Reward Preview:

Day 1: S Gene Shard

Day 2: Adv. Recruit Device

Day 3: Class S Commander Item

Day 4: Adv. Recruit Device

Day 5: Reset Injection

Day 6: Diamond

Day 7: Full bloom(Red)



>>>> Fantasy Tour | Special Recruit <<<<

Period: Sep 26 - Oct 3

Rate UP Rare S Angel: Dreamy Diva - Ananya

Brief Intro:

Ananya, Stellar Songweaver, Her voice enchants with celestial resonance. During a concert, her song unlocked arcane power. Merging magic with performance, she now channels Bardic Inspiration and Cure Wounds for allies.

Notice:

1. When a commander fails to obtain an S Angel or S+ Angel in 30 consecutive recruitments from the Special Recruit, the next draw will guarantee either an S-rank or an S+ Angel based on probability.

2. The S Heroes obtained are limited to the Heroes shown in the picture.

3. Special Recruit will consume a specified number of event item Microphone.

How to get Microphone:

1. Commanders can obtain free Microphone for Special Recruit by claiming the Botting Loot, battles in the Adventure( Until 12:00 on Oct 1(UTC/GMT+8) ), completing Microphone Collection missions.

2. Commanders can tap the Microphone Sale tab in Event to purchase more Microphone.

3. In the Microphone Collection, if the commander completes the Advanced Recruitment task a specified number of times, they can obtain the genes for Element Sprite and Justice Blade.

4. In the Microphone Collection, if the commander completes the Microphone Recruitment task a specified number of times, they can obtain the genes for Dreamy Diva.



>>>> SS Equipment - Swordsovereign Set Arrival! <<<<

=Attribute=

Equipping the full set grants a Hit bonus.



=Exclusive Fashion=

Collect Swordsovereign Equipment to unlock Special Fashion.

( All Heroes can wear this fashion at the same time. )



=Attack Effect=

Every piece of Swordsovereign Equipment has random attack effect .



=Enhancement Cap Increase=

SS Equipment can be enhanced to +21, while S Equipment is limited to +15.



=Reforge System=

SS Equipment can be reforged to reset all attributes (including special effects).



>>>> Microphone Collecting Day | Exclusive Package <<<<

Period: Sep 26 - Oct 3



Package 1: SS Equipment Package

Price: 648 Star Dollars

Purchase Limit: 1

Preview: Swordsovereign Equipment*1(Random)



Package 2: Swordsovereign Shard Package

Price: 98 Star Dollars

Purchase Limit: 1

Preview: Swordsovereign Shard, Yellow Crystal



Package 3: Equipment Sales

Price: 68 Star Dollars

Purchase Limit: 1

Preview: S Equipment(Chance to get a super one), Diamond



Package 4: Microphone Giftpack

Price: 88 Star Dollar

Purchase Limit: 1

Preview: Microphone(10 Summons in Special Recruit), Yellow Crystal



>>>> October Gifts | Sales in Mall <<<<

Period: Sep 25 - Oct 2

Event Detail: There will be brand new sale pieces appear in mall during this event!

Rare S Angel & Massive Resources are waiting for you!

Rare S Angel Preview: Time Jumper



>>>> Swordsovereign Season Combat Support Exchange <<<<

Period: Sep 26 - Oct 3



=Swordsovereign Bonus=

Commanders can obtain massive amount of event item Combat Coupon and Yellow Crystal after completing cumulative recharge and cumulative consumption missions.

TIPS: In this Swordsovereign Collecting Week, commanders can obtain Swordsovereign shard after completing designated cumulative recharge missions.

Mission Types:

1. Cumulative recharge X star dollar within the limited time.

2. Cumulative consume X star dollar within the limited time.



=Swordsovereign Adventure=

Commanders can obtain massive amount of event item Combat Coupon after completing Swordsovereign Adventure missions.

TIPS: In this Swordsovereign Collecting Week, commanders can obtain Swordsovereign shard after completing designated number of adventure missions.



>>>> Swordsovereign Bonus | Ananya Arrives <<<<

Period: Sep 26 - Oct 3

Event Detail: After completing designated cumulative recharge missions, commanders can get Dreamy Diva Gene, Rare Elf.

TIPS: Unlock this mission after reaching a specific recharge tier.



>>>> Invincible Swordsovereign | Serial Package <<<<

Period: Sep 26 - Oct 3

Key Contents Preview: SS Equipment - Swordsovereign Set, Hero Katana Gene Chest, Rare S Genome, Light/Dark Elf Choice Chest, Men's Shirt(Fashion)

TIPS: If commander A wants to purchase Level 4 of Package, he should have done the purchase of Level 1, 2 and 3 already.



>>>> Champion’s Battle <<<<

Period: Sep 26 - Oct 10

Event Info:

During the event period, click the Challenge button on the main interface to enter the Champion’s Battle.

TIPS:

The commander must use the specified artifact and deploy specific heroes according to the requirements to participate in the event.

The Artifact that Miya needs to bring for this event: Unique Scythe

Ranking Rewards List:

No. 1: S+ Gene Choice Chest, Diamond

No. 2 - No. 3: Rare S Gene Box, Diamond

No. 4 - No. 5: S Gene Box, Diamond

Notice:

1. The ranking is based on the player’s highest progress in the Champion’s Battle.

2. The ranking stops counting at 0:00 on Oct 10th(UTC/GMT+8) then sending the rewards.