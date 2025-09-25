A new major update arrives, featuring two WACCA collaboration songs (Lhaksha by Feryquitous and YOG by Morimori Atsushi), improved visuals, sort options, and Japanese language support!

Well, talking about it is underselling it a bit, so just check it out for yourself...

The game is 20% off as part of the Tokyo Game Show 2025 sale, and it's finally nearing completion, with 0.5 being the final major update before the full launch! It's never been a better time to start demolishing your keyboard.

Next, we'll be permanently bringing back the demo, in case you wanted to blast off a few keycaps for free or something. It'll be based on 0.5, with 7 playable songs. Keep an eye out for it soon!