25 September 2025 Build 20125809 Edited 25 September 2025 – 12:52:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

We’ve selected 40 new camouflages from creators on War Thunder Live for the Tusk Force trophy! It features more camouflages for ground than usual, and of course vehicles released in the major update are represented as well. As we normally do, you can get a unique decal and rare vehicle coupons alongside camouflages as well.

Contents of the Tusk Force trophy:


  • Coupons for rare vehicles

  • 20 camouflage coupons for ground vehicles

  • 15 camouflage coupons for aircraft

  • 3 camouflage coupon for naval vessels

  • 2 camouflage coupons for helicopters

  • A coupon for the Tusk Force decal

Ground Vehicles

Aircraft

Ships

To unlock the trophy, you’ll need the new “Tusk Force” key that can be purchased on the Market for GJN. Read more about the Market and Gaijin Coins on the Wiki.


How to get the trophy

Camouflage trophies can be earned with a specific probability after any battle with vehicles rank II or higher, with activity of no less than 50% (except for [Assault] PvE mode). PlayStation and Xbox players can purchase the trophy in the Item Shop and open it with Golden Eagles. Read more on our Wiki.

PC players must purchase a key from the Market to open the trophy, with part of the cost going to the camouflage creators. You can activate a key from the trophy on your account or sell it on the Market for Gaijin Coins —  just like the trophy itself.

You can become a creator of user camouflages — check out the updated guide on our Wiki! It will bring you both glory and real money as a part of the War Thunder partnership program! Additionally, all authors who are included in these trophies will receive a unique title, player icon and decal. Join the creative team over on WT Live!

Changed depots in release_candidate branch

View more data in app history for build 20125809
Windows Linux War Thunder Content Depot 236391
macOS 64-bit War Thunder Mac Depot 236392
Linux 64-bit War Thunder Linux Depot 236393
Windows War Thunder Win Depot 236394
Windows Linux 64-bitDLC 1945840 War Thunder - Ground Forces High-res Texture Pack (1945840) Depot Depot 1945840
Windows Linux 64-bitDLC 1945841 War Thunder - Air Forces High-res Texture Pack (1945841) Depot Depot 1945841
Windows Linux 64-bitDLC 1945930 War Thunder - Environment High-res Texture Pack (1945930) Depot Depot 1945930
