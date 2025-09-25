We’ve selected 40 new camouflages from creators on War Thunder Live for the Tusk Force trophy! It features more camouflages for ground than usual, and of course vehicles released in the major update are represented as well. As we normally do, you can get a unique decal and rare vehicle coupons alongside camouflages as well.





Contents of the Tusk Force trophy:





Coupons for rare vehicles

20 camouflage coupons for ground vehicles

15 camouflage coupons for aircraft

3 camouflage coupon for naval vessels

2 camouflage coupons for helicopters

A coupon for the Tusk Force decal



Ground Vehicles

Aircraft

Ships

To unlock the trophy, you’ll need the new “Tusk Force” key that can be purchased on the Market for GJN. Read more about the Market and Gaijin Coins on the Wiki.





How to get the trophy

Camouflage trophies can be earned with a specific probability after any battle with vehicles rank II or higher, with activity of no less than 50% (except for [Assault] PvE mode). PlayStation and Xbox players can purchase the trophy in the Item Shop and open it with Golden Eagles. Read more on our Wiki .

PC players must purchase a key from the Market to open the trophy, with part of the cost going to the camouflage creators. You can activate a key from the trophy on your account or sell it on the Market for Gaijin Coins — just like the trophy itself.



