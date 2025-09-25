Hey,

Yesterday we launched the Mega Patch 4, and today we’re already rolling out the first hotfix to address some urgent issues. Thank you for all your feedback and reports – here’s what’s been fixed:

Known issues:

We are aware of an issue affecting scopes that some players have reported. Our development team is actively investigating and working on a fix. A new hotfix addressing this and additional improvements will be released soon.



Fixes:

Fixed crash related to resources in the inventory when loading a save.

Fixed VO dialogues in the Missing Pieces mission.

See you in Exclusion Zone,

CG2 Team