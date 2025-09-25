 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20125646 Edited 25 September 2025 – 13:39:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Hey,

Yesterday we launched the Mega Patch 4, and today we’re already rolling out the first hotfix to address some urgent issues. Thank you for all your feedback and reports – here’s what’s been fixed:

Known issues:

We are aware of an issue affecting scopes that some players have reported. Our development team is actively investigating and working on a fix. A new hotfix addressing this and additional improvements will be released soon.

Fixes:

  • Fixed crash related to resources in the inventory when loading a save.

  • Fixed VO dialogues in the Missing Pieces mission.

See you in Exclusion Zone,
CG2 Team

