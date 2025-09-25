Release Trailer
The Fief
Features
Establish and expand your fief at Old Mount Altis Fortress
Manage your fief from your camp, including rest-based production, objectives, and growth
Construct districts and buildings to unlock new functions and increase your population cap
Maintain four core Needs:
Food
Defense
Goods
Knowledge
Population growth is determined by fief happiness, which is influenced by how well these needs are met
Building production contributes to needs and allows you to ship up to three items per rest to your active troop
Audiences take place in the Throne Room and can affect alignment and mandate options
Choose a government type and assign up to three active assignments at a time
Your choices and actions influence your fief’s alignment, which unlocks additional content
Population types include Scholars, Peasants, Artisans, Militia, Merchants, Refugees, Clergy, Bandits, Nobles, and Beggars, each affecting nthe core Needs
Diplomatic relations with Gosenberg, Alazar, Edoran, and Harag influence both troop and fief bonuses
Trade Post fast travel lets you return to your fief from any connected location using the Caravan Travel Post building in the fief
Embassy and Black Market buildings become available at maximum positive or negative standing with a kingdom
Content
Intro quest to reclaim Old Mount Altis from the Alvrick gang
5 district types and 14 unique buildings
12 government types and 27 mandates
28 service NPCs and facilities, including:
Barber: Change companion appearance
Traders: Buy and sell items
Guildmaster: Train and level professions
Master-at-Arms: Train mercenaries or recruit similar companions
Armorer: Duplicate weapons and armor
Brotherhood Scribe: Sells books
Explorer: Deciphers codices and locates sepulchers
Trainer: Learn or unlearn traits
Mercenaries’ Inn:
Rest, sing, recruit
Store companions in garrison
Dispatch up to 3 companion squads on missions
Access the camp chest
Stables:
Store animals in garrison
Train animals to match the party level
Purchase animals based on existing species
Prison:
Store prisoners
Sell them globally
Rehabilitate them into the garrison
Caravan Travel Post: Fast travel and trade management
Cemetery: View and honor fallen companions
