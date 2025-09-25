 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20125622 Edited 25 September 2025 – 13:59:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Release Trailer

The Fief

Features

Establish and expand your fief at Old Mount Altis Fortress

Manage your fief from your camp, including rest-based production, objectives, and growth

Construct districts and buildings to unlock new functions and increase your population cap

Maintain four core Needs:

  • Food

  • Defense

  • Goods

  • Knowledge

Population growth is determined by fief happiness, which is influenced by how well these needs are met

Building production contributes to needs and allows you to ship up to three items per rest to your active troop

Audiences take place in the Throne Room and can affect alignment and mandate options

Choose a government type and assign up to three active assignments at a time

Your choices and actions influence your fief’s alignment, which unlocks additional content

Population types include Scholars, Peasants, Artisans, Militia, Merchants, Refugees, Clergy, Bandits, Nobles, and Beggars, each affecting nthe core Needs

Diplomatic relations with Gosenberg, Alazar, Edoran, and Harag influence both troop and fief bonuses

Trade Post fast travel lets you return to your fief from any connected location using the Caravan Travel Post building in the fief

Embassy and Black Market buildings become available at maximum positive or negative standing with a kingdom

Content

Intro quest to reclaim Old Mount Altis from the Alvrick gang

5 district types and 14 unique buildings

12 government types and 27 mandates

28 service NPCs and facilities, including:

  • Barber: Change companion appearance

  • Traders: Buy and sell items

  • Guildmaster: Train and level professions

  • Master-at-Arms: Train mercenaries or recruit similar companions

  • Armorer: Duplicate weapons and armor

  • Brotherhood Scribe: Sells books

  • Explorer: Deciphers codices and locates sepulchers

  • Trainer: Learn or unlearn traits

  • Mercenaries’ Inn:

    • Rest, sing, recruit

    • Store companions in garrison

    • Dispatch up to 3 companion squads on missions

    • Access the camp chest

  • Stables:

    • Store animals in garrison

    • Train animals to match the party level

    • Purchase animals based on existing species

  • Prison:

    • Store prisoners

    • Sell them globally

    • Rehabilitate them into the garrison

  • Caravan Travel Post: Fast travel and trade management

Cemetery: View and honor fallen companions

Changed files in this update

Wartales Content Depot 1527951
