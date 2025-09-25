Hello! Today's patch notes (2025-09-25)



- Increased Dawn's knocked back distance when hitting armored enemies from Ground Dashes (no change to hits from Air Dashes). This may seem like a nerf cause it can force repositioning but actually it makes it easier to avoid armored enemies' counter attacks (some of the time).



- Gems become pickable faster after they spawn



- Throwing knives: they are now single shots and upgrading them (when opening chests) increases fire rate instead of increasing the amount of knives thrown.



- Zombie Mages (the pink ones) idling after triple blink attack a little shorter (half a second)



- Added stop frames when hitting armored enemies. This is purely visual and doesn't change gameplay but makes impacts against armored enemies appear heavier.



- Jumps more smooth (no more little camera and movement random 2 frames glitch, I finally cracked it !!)



- Fixed wonky cameras field of view and aspect ratio on super and ultra wide screens during cutscenes (still need to fix the "end of the world" environments that you see in super/ultra wide but not in regular 16/9 or 16/10 ratio)



- FPS cap arrow buttons can now be double clicked for faster toggling between frame rates. Please note this button only appears if your monitor supports more than 60 Hz refresh rates (at your current main screen desktop resolution). The game defaults to 60 fps otherwise.



- FPS Cap arrow buttons now register clicks the first time (previously, you had to click at least once to "wake them up".



- Moved the Demo end screen back to when finishing the boss (felt more impactful)



- Optimisations (particle master shaders much cheaper, increased pre-compiled shaders), minor graphics tweaks and bug fixes.



Thank you so much for playing and all the best!

shaderbunny