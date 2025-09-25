 Skip to content
【Specification Changes and Bug Fixes】

  • Added two more turret slots to the Tamon Turret Tower
  • Slightly optimized the snow generation process
  • Changed the loading process to wait until all workers complete their pathfinding before finishing the load
  • Fixed a bug where changing surface blocks would triggere nearby water flow check (Due to certain geographical data, water could exist above ground level, potentially causing perpetual flooding as the water would start flowing on its own.)
  • Fixed a bug where switching recipes in buildings other than the Kitchen Turret Tower could cause unnecessary items to disappear, caused by the new multi-production support in the Kitchen Turret Tower
  • Fixed a bug where if armor equipment was changed repeatedly while there was no stock of a specific item, the task to equip that item would remain in the task list indefinitely

