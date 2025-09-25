Hangul Shooter v2 is basically a bunch of improvements from the previous versions. And it will make the future maintenance easier (it’s actually made from scratch).

So here are the improvements:

1. Full controller support and a little UI improvement

Now we can play Hangul Shooter on PC even without a keyboard (because we can use only joysticks). The UI is currently still not the best, but at least it's neater.

2. Japanese (JA) support

We can learn Hiragana and Katakana now. It’s also possible that we can add one more language and maybe a custom language in future updates.

3. Practice mode, random enemies, and a new challenge

Is the Hard difficulty frustrating or seemingly impossible to clear? With the Practice mode, we can be invincible and see the patterns, so it will be easier to clear.

The enemies in the first two phases now spawn randomly. And on the second map/location, the third phase will be Swarm, not Rush. Swarm Phase is slower than Rush, so hopefully, it can offer a nice, interesting challenge.

4. Revamped minigame and compensation for old players

One minigame now has that time limit UI. Hopefully, it can make the game more fun.

If you have installed Hangul Shooter, your game data will be reset with this version, but you will have 18K Coins and automatically unlock the first 11 levels. And your Steam achievements won't be affected. I apologize for the inconvenience. I tried to keep the old data, but it was really hard to do. So at the very least, the compensation must give old players a great advantage.

The catch and future updates:

At the current version, Hangul Shooter doesn't include a pronunciation feature. Therefore, it's good if you just want a quick start. And so, you can recognize the letters in manhwa/manga soon enough.

But yes, pronunciation is crucial to learn new letters completely. So at some point, Hangul Shooter must implement the feature. However, for now, the grammar and Shop feature take priority.