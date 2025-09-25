balancing
Conquest
- Between war and peace
- Buffed relation gained by killing foes and enemy units
- Buffed relation gained by befriending kobolds
- Added notification on Kobold relation gain/loss
Bugfixes
Clans
- Horse
- Fixed Völund's Forge not being destroyable and not having an upkeep
- Fixed Völund's Forge not available in Bifrost mode
- Stoat
- Fixed worker food consumption assigned on Duchy zone
- Turtle
- Fixed Supply Chain knowledge to be only applied on a zone with a caravan
- Hippogriff
- Monument of the ancient conquest - Fixed rimesteel generation
Others
- Units - Fixed Militias/Bodyguard/Lord/Mercenary Raid consuming food
- Map - Fixed debug map generation being visible sometime
Known Issues
- Bifrost - Unable to access server, p2p still available
- Missing some localization
- Missing some updates on text
