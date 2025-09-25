 Skip to content
25 September 2025
v3.7.54.42538

balancing

Conquest

  • Between war and peace
    • Buffed relation gained by killing foes and enemy units
    • Buffed relation gained by befriending kobolds
    • Added notification on Kobold relation gain/loss

Bugfixes

Clans

  • Horse
    • Fixed Völund's Forge not being destroyable and not having an upkeep
    • Fixed Völund's Forge not available in Bifrost mode

  • Stoat
    • Fixed worker food consumption assigned on Duchy zone

  • Turtle
    • Fixed Supply Chain knowledge to be only applied on a zone with a caravan

  • Hippogriff
    • Monument of the ancient conquest - Fixed rimesteel generation

Others

  • Units - Fixed Militias/Bodyguard/Lord/Mercenary Raid consuming food
  • Map - Fixed debug map generation being visible sometime

Known Issues

  • Bifrost - Unable to access server, p2p still available
  • Missing some localization
  • Missing some updates on text




