[p]UNSTABLE WARNING - Due to changes in Generator fuel consumption and corresponding defaults; existing saves will likely experience increased fuel consumption; Meta: 'Generator Fuel Consumption' Sandbox Settings can be changed in debug mode.
There is an issue when Refueling from Gas Pumps currently found last-minute. It must be cancelled with ESC, or by sprinting. Your character may not move if you simply try to walk away.
NEW
- Reordered hit location damage calculation to occur after physics ballistics body part is selected.
- Ranged weapon damage can now make use of specific body part damage modifiers. This brings ranged damage into line with how melee combat works, head shots will receive 3x damage, legs and arms get dealt far less.
- Fixed Shotgun Targeting Bug. Zombies were dodging your pellets. When aiming a shotgun at a specific body part, the other pellets were mysteriously disappearing. Now all shotgun pellets properly calculate their hits, every zombie will get what's coming.
- These changes should impact on how shotguns play and feel.
- View cone opacity slider added to performance settings.
- Updated vision cone to use square lighting outside when it is brighter than the current daylight value, so that players can benefit from streetlights and other light sources at dusk, dawn and night.
- Updated lighting system so that rooms behind shut doors are blacked out.
- Added more tiles to Breakable Metal Fences
- While resting, the Endurance moodle now acts as a progress indicator.
- Updated pathfinding to allow players to plan paths over climbable walls during Walk-To where it's possible to climb over the wall.
- Added muzzle flash models, textures, and model keys.
- Allow players to store corpses in the vehicle trunk or seats
- Add "required items" and "sorted by name" into the crafting UIs. Renamed sort 'by name' to sort 'Alphabetical (A-Z)
- Cigarettes can be smoked directly from the pack without removing them beforehand.
- Fluid containers that need to be opened to be consumed will, if the player is capable of opening the fluid container, have the option to Drink available, and when selected the craft recipe to open it will be performed. The RMC option for drinking beverages is now "Open and Drink" as opposed to "Drink".
- Canned Food that need to be opened to be consumed will, if the player is capable of opening the canned food, have the RMC option to Open and Eat available, and when selected the craft recipe to open it will be performed before the eating action.
- Similar to how double-clicking on food items gets the character to eat the food item. Double clicking on pills and consumable drainables such as chewing tobacco trigger the character to consume the item. This does not apply to rat poison as it would kill the player on account of an accidental double-click.
- Double clicking on beverage fluid items will get the player to drink the beverage, opening it beforehand if required.
- Double clicking on water fluid items will, if the player is thirsty, have the player drink the water.
- Improved Auto-highlight of first recipe in craft UI on search. List will now always only highlight player-selected recipe.
- Added evaluation for player-visible taint/poison to disable double-click drinking on fluid items if they are player visibly tainted/poisoned.
- Added SHIFT + CLICK on the Available ingredients list windows-style selection (currently for Build and Crafting menus, will be added for work stations later on as well).
- Added CTRL + CLICK on the header's node will select everything inside it.
- Crafting/build menus close when character moves. Added lock button to Handcraft and Build windows to prevent window autoclosing on walk.
- Craft/build/entity UIs save and restore size/position between loads/saves
- Items can be marked as "Unwanted", setting all instances of that item to display a text highlight in inventory menus.
- VHS Tapes and CD's that have been watched/heard will have their status displayed in the tooltip and display icon.
- When a player is unable to light a fire-tile-object with a notched plank because the fire-tile-object doesn't have any fuel, the option to do so will be bad-color with a tooltip explaining that the fire-tile-object needs to have fuel.
- Added explicit player feedback tooltip and a bad color option when a player is exhausted and unable to use a notched plank to light a fire tile object, instead of not showing the option.
- Worms in Composters will reproduce during the Winter if the Composter is evaluates as being "inside"; previously they would not reproduce during the Winter at all. (In order for Worms in a Composter to reproduce there needs to be at least 2 fresh Worms in the Composter, in addition to it not being Winter or being "inside".)
- Individual inventory items can be, with the right click options, flagged to be unusable in crafting/building recipes, or that flag can be removed.
- Added loot-window title-bar buttons to the bottom of the loot window.
- Added contextual loot window buttons for removing campfires and throwing corpses on unlit campfires.
- Added filled models for Ceramic Bowl, Glass Jar and Tumbler glass.
- Add improved tooltips and Possible Fluids list for HandCraftPanel input items
- Added lower tier cooking skill books to the pool of kitchen surface clutter items.
- Added a new trait, Crafty, that functions similar to the Fast Learner trait. This provides a 30% XP bonus, but only for Crafting skills.
- It is exclusive with the Fast Learner and Slow Learner traits, and costs 3 trait points.
- Added browsing what building recipes an inventory item can be used for by right clicking an inventory item.
- Players can now rename the containers in tile objects.
- Added 'possible ingredients' feature to Build Menu
- The colored bars for discomfort, run speed modifier, and combat speed modifier in item tooltips will now use the user-chosen 'good' colour if they are beneficial, and the bad colour if they are negative.
- Inventory Items that provide Endurance, Fatigue or Stress modifiers when consumed will use colored bars and not numerals in the item tooltip.
- Inventory Items that provide Vision or Hearing modifiers when worn will use bad or good colored bars, depending on whether they are beneficial or negative (all vanilla modifiers are negative but mods exist where they are positive) and not scaling color bars.
- It is now possible to take hay from hay bundle tiles.
- Add text "No recipes to show" to crafting/build UI when no recipes are available.
- Added a minor optimization when evaluating whether an inventory item is a recipe input for specific players.
- Made evaluating whether a ground clutter tile can "just be picked up" more rigorous to prevent circumstances where a tile can unintentionally be just picked up.
- Added filled models for the Fountain and Plastic cups.
- Added recipe for making a mirror.
- Cookable food items now display in tooltips how long it takes to cook them if the character has at least 5 levels in Cooking.
- When a player is looking at a vehicle trunk inventory window from outside of the vehicle, their will be a top-button option to close the trunk. Additionally, if the player has the key for the vehicle, then there will also a top-button option to close and lock the trunk.
- Added displaying and highlighting animal corpses to the animal-designation-zone UI.
- Baking Pan can now hold fluids.
- Added a crafted version of the Jar item and updated the recipe to create it instead of the looted variation.
- Added drawing a background under radial-menu text, to aid readability.
- Renamed the microwave-settings and oven-settings buttons from Cancel to Close.
- Controller focus is set to the profession list when the profession-creation UI is first displayed.
- Controller focus is set to the character panel when the character-creation UI is first displayed.
- Added a visual transition when pressing the left shoulder button to focus on a top-level UI.
- The loot-window bottom-button actions are added to the container's context menu when using a controller.
The buttons still appear when using a controller.
- In the main menu, when a game isn't loaded, the Escape key now activates the Back button of various UIs. The Return key now activates the Next/Play button.
- Changed the main-menu panels to use the newer controller-navigation method that the crafting and carpentry UIs use.
- Removed "Investigate this area","Vehicle mechanics" and option to smash a vehicle's window from RMC.
- Added new Survivor Names.
- New anims for getting corpse out of a container
- Nascar cars now spawn in the world, primarily at the Irvington race track.
- New SFX for Wooden Shelf, Metal Shelf, Plant and Leather Drying Racks, Craft Benches, Modern Oven open/close, Wooden Drawers, Magazine Shelf and Display Cases. Also for lighting Campfire with Notched Plank, Cap Gun, Rifle, Revolver, Fire Pit, Small Plant Dryig Rack, Handbrake, Metal Lockers and Metal Chest.
- Reworked SFX System for Item Transfer
- Added a new Component called CraftBenchSounds that is used to customise sounds played when adding and removing
- New Megaphone Sounds for Hey, HeyWhisper, Psst (Male/Female)
- Added filling sounds to several fluid container items.
- Increased the range of animal-thumping sounds from 30 to 40 squares.
- Increased the range of animal vocal sounds from 20 to 40 squares.
- Pain sounds are now played when the player gets injured when tripping or moving through trees.
- Improved system for voice event SFX while dragging corpses.
BALANCE
- Zombies killed by vehicle damage now increase the driver's zombie kill count.
- Rebalanced metabolics multipliers for calories consumption and moved some recipes/timed actions from Default to better categories. This should lead to overall less consumption for most common activities/recipes and resting, and a bit more for a few intensive activities/recipes. This should have an impact on survivor weight in long playthroughs.
- Tooltip when unable to light a fire tile with a Notched Plank will now provide more required information.
- Add functionality to allow drying racks to dry variable numbers of input items. Updated drying recipes and drying racks to allow variable inputs for multiple items per rack.
- Added Large Hooks to the pools of surface clutter items for Barns and Garages; they already spawn as surface clutter in Farm Storage.
- Fixed movie rental room Spawn.
- Updated fish hunger math when caught by a fishing net to match other cases.
- Non-weapon items that have a sharpness quality, such as detached knife blades, will display their current sharpness value in their item tooltip just as weapons with sharpness do.
- Increased the hunger value of dried corn. Added missing nutritional values for dried peas and soybeans.
- Grass tufts can now be dried.
- Changed the Blacksmithing skill requirement for forging large hooks from 2 to 1 so it's easier for people to make butcher hooks.
- Finetune outside stories spawn locations
- Added health values for Amphora, Leather Drying Racks and Stairs
- Updated "Make with Brick" and "Make with Brick Low" timed actions' metabolics and muscle strain effects.
- When a character hits level 10 they learn all growing seasons recipes not already known.
- When a character reaches Mechanics level 8, 9, or 10, they learn Basic, Intermediate or Advanced Mechanics recipe if not already known.
- More tiles made to work as crafting surfaces
- Added the Generator recipe as an autolearned recipe at Electrical level 3.
- Character's electrical, farming, and mechanics skill levels are now properly checked; if skill level is high enough, the appropriate generator/farming/season mechanics will be unlocked as if they learned them via a recipe.
- Lowered the fluid amount needed for cleaning blood or graffiti.
- Consolidate Churn Cow/Sheep Butter into one craft recipe. Allow mixture of Sheep/Cow milk for Churn Butter recipe.
- Add Pumpkin to more evolved recipes
- Added happiness to Chocolate Milk
- `Item.PoisonDetectionLevel` has been changed to `0` from `null`
- Changed all player facing text strings for the Metalworking skill from "Metalworking" to "Blacksmithing"
- Reduced the skill level and autolearn level requirements for the stone chisel recipe
- Broken metal pipes can be used alongside metal pipes to make pipebombs.
- Updated tooltip displayed when selecting Engineer profession to state they can operate Generators.
- Updated default 'Generator Fuel Consumption' sandbox settings amount to reflect fixes in consumption
- Reworked IsoTraps/Explosives damage and fire behavior:
- Pipe Bombs: Explosion Damage = High, Fire Risk = None
- Aerosol Bombs: Explosion Damage = Medium, Fire Risk = Low
- Molotov Cocktails: Explosion Damage = None, Fire Risk = Medium
- Flame Bombs: Explosion Damage = None, Fire Risk = High
FIXES
- Fixed Language settings causing UI errors and making life unfun for our Turkish community.
- Fixed [Controller] Players rotating in place when turning
- Fixed calc error in butchering animal, making animal rotten between 12h & 30h giving more meat.
- Fixed electrics in basements not impacting generator fuel consumption
- Fixed planting seasons being incorrect in crops' RMC when using agriculture cheat
- Fixed unfair poisoning from Burnt Food. Guard rails had been put around this, but clearly not enough.
- Fixed Leek, lemongrass and Rosemary listing February as both a sow month and a bad month
- Fixed the agriculture system calculating months inaccurately
- Fixed player preferring to sit in a chair over closing a door in the vicinity
- Fixed "required items" filter not working correctly for build menu.
- Fixed the "Search recipes..." text extending outside the text entry box in the Building panel.
- Fixed missing OnBreak functions for Bone-tipped spears.
- Fixed "aiming while being seated" bug
- Fixed missing timed action for animation-free workstations
- Fixed improper position of flint shard during making of crude stone axe.
- Fixed inaccurate position of pumpkin and pumpkin slices.
- Fixed pumpkin chunks not using EatSmall eattype.
- Fixed improper size of carrot during eating anim
- Fixed wonky cooking pot during eating anim.
- Fixed a number of misalignments whilst eating and drinking by adding an anim.xml drink condition for glug food anim
- Fixed wrongly sized Red Velvet Cake Slice whilst eating
- Fixed saucepan orientation during eating anim.
- Fixed inverted bread slices normal as the back was culled
- Fixed a memory leak with FMOD events. This potentially was causing issues with SFX on long playthroughs.
- Fixed Rummage In Inventory SFX not stopping playing when equipping backpack
- Fixed close-container sounds playing twice when clicking the close button in the Loot window title bar.
- Fixed Zombie Thumps on barbed wire fences play wrong sound
- Fixed Bullet Impact SFX not playing when shooting with certain guns
- Fixed duplicate Hammering sound played while disassembling objects
- Fixed unassigned SeatMaterial=Leather to some seats.
- Fixed broken chain-link fences playing wooden sounds when players and zombies climb through.
- Fixed new xxxForest zones not being handled by the ZoneForest FMOD parameter
- Fixed M16 shooting SFX continuing while shoving
- Fixed overlays for `floors_exterior_tilesandstone_01_1`
- Fixed keys appearing next to cars where it is inappropriate, like burnt vehicles or trailers without any doors.
- Fixed termites providing cooking XP when cooked.
- Fixed missing craft recipe for making the glass for lanterns
- Fixed player gaining nimble XP while driving
- Fixed Drinking and eating actions not checking for the forged version of the cooking pot.
- Fixed Display name of liquid in "Pouring From" slot in Transfer Liquids panel
- Fixed name of "Assemble Large Tarp Framepack" to "Assemble Simple Tarp Framepack" to reflect correct size - Fixed "sportstorKey" >> "sportstoreKey", so Sport Store doesn't have generic named key
- Fixed depth map of multiple tiles for the new rendering system
- Fixed the "Random seed" button in the "Select Spawn Location" panel overlapping the map on the Steam Deck.
- Fixed not being able to sharpen tools when condition wasn't full
- Fixed TVs becoming non thumpable when picked up and placed 2 times
- Fixed recipe progress bar in the crafting menu only updating for the first craft in a batch.
- Fixed Placing a barricade on specific windows causing curtains to be rendered 1 chunk away
- Fixed Poisonous indicator for individual items in a stack not properly displaying.
- Fixed various world-map settings not being saved.
- Fixed being unable to drop items while inside vehicles.
- Fixed reloading of double barrel shotgun not closing the barrel
- Fixed tooltip text for the randomized vehicle story debug menu options.
- Fixed texture flickering on the base vehicle trailer due to the wrong shader being used.
- Fixed an animal-duplication bug that happened when an animal moved between cells.
- Fixed a dead animal possibly resurrecting, when it was the only animal in a cell when it died.
- Fixed some fire-tile-object-interactions not translating the text string.
- Fixed the "forget map knowledge" button also removing city/forest/river names.
- Fixed code that gives fish item the "too small to be sliced" tooltip to avoid inconsistencies.
- Fixed filled models for teacups and ceramic teacups.
- Fixed Carved Wooden Bucket and Paint Bucket not using their filled models.
- Fixed the BobKates debug scenario using the old MuldraughPOT map.
- Fixed animal cells being hot-saved each time a game is loaded.
- Fixed the option to light fire tile objects from notched planks not appearing under some circumstances.
- Fixed the corpses of animals killed in inventory sometimes disappearing.
- Fixed some placed moveable objects, such as Wood Stoves and BBQs, serving as zombie proof barricades.
- Fixed error when attempting to destroy IsoObjects
- Fixed performance impact of interacting with fire tile objects
- Fixed textures for the filled models of Carved Bucket, Champagne Glass, Paint bucket and Saucepan.
- Fixed some police cars displaying damage textures of the wrong color variations.
- Fixed two sources of errors/crashes that can occur when picking up a tile that a zombie has targeted in ThumpState.java
- Fixed size of drinking glass when full of liquid
- Fixed colour of purple cats eye sunglasses
- Fixed tile definitions for floors_exterior_tilesandstone_01
- Fixed fluid container items not returning to standard temperature values when placed in the world.
- Fixed context menu for right-click component not displaying icons.
- Fixed being unable to remove stumps with a pickaxe
- Fixed malformed postcard text string on account of punctuation characters in the string
- Fixed incorrectly calculating the age of frozen food items when first created.
- Fixed tents and shelters not providing any protection from rain when used for resting
- Fixed the "Walk To" action not working while dragging corpses.
- Fixed the time-of-death of animal corpses not being preserved when adding or removing a corpse to/from a butcher hook.
- Fixed missing text string for metalbandsaws in the crafting UI.
- Fixed cold fluid container items not changing temperature when inside the character's inventory or other container.
- Fixed wall clocks resetting to 7PM after power shutdown
- Fixed animal corpses ignoring the time-slowing effects of fridges and freezers.
- Fixed an exception when an animal dies inside a hutch.
- Fixed loot-window buttons not working for bags in vehicle containers.
- Fixed blood splatter and mannequin lighting in blacked-out rooms.
- Fixed sugar beet crop icon.
- Fixed dead birds removed from hutches appearing to die again when dropped on the ground.
- Fixed the animal radial menu ignoring the "Show/hide radial menus with each keypress" option being off.
- Fixed old animal tracks possibly not being removed.
- Fixed the layout of the animal-tracks info
- Fixed object outlines possibly being rendered offscreen
- Fixed extra space at the bottom of skill-progress-bar tooltips.
- Fixed road stories spawning in fields and other undesirable circumstances.
- Fixed vehicles spawning inside building in undesirable conditions.
- Fixed ranged weapon condition bug. Loaded ranged weapons check for condition wear when fired.
- Fixed hot drink teacup using the display name "Cup of Tea"
- Fixed headlights spawning in vehicles after they had been removed, and the vehicle was unloaded and the reloaded
- Fixed being able to infinitely re-read recipe magazines for stress and boredom reduction without the cooldown period that occurs for general moodle benefit books and magazines. When stress and boredom reduction was added to recipe magazines, they weren't updated for the system for moodle benefit literature items having a cooldown before providing the benefits again.
- Fixed Strip Club neon lights being non-functional
- Fixed "Vision Restricting clothing" boosts vision radius inside vehicles.
- Fixed dried green peas not being a food category item.
- Fixed Spears created with blades eligible for sharpening cannot be sharpened until they're damaged further
- Fixed being able to cut up worn bandoliers
- Fixed some issues when planning paths over solidtrans objects occupying full square.
- Fixed a reference to a non-existent button in MapSpawnSelect.lua.
- Fixed game sometimes locking up after char's creation.
- Fixed Pet Animal timer
- Fixed Last Stand only giving one nail or ammo.
- Fixed NPE caused by IsoAnimal not having moodles to check when testing getClimbingFailChanceFloat().
- Fixed zeds snapping to nearest IsoGridSquare while falling down.
- Fixed shorten trousers not inheriting its actual models
- Fixed dividing food in 2/4 bowls not working for PastaPot.
- Fixed Vehicles spawning with low condition even if they have High Quality condition set in SB settings
- Fixed an error with recording the mod data for custom container names for moveables.
- Fixed barrel ovens not working properly when first built.
- Fixed undesired behaviour with wrist watches in ISWearClothing.lua, such as double clicking to wear not working
- Fixed the craftRecipe to open wine bottles not working.
- Fixed being unable to build campfires in the darkness.
- Fixed Generators consuming incorrect fuel.
- Fixed burning corpses from destroying held items.
- Fixed the shouting animation being used instead of the whistle blowing animation when a player blows a whistle attached to a plastic cowboy hat.
- Fixed Moveable items displaying their tile's right click component options and causing errors.
- Fixed an error when closing an Amphora's lid. The open/close action now tracks condition.
- Fixed "Cancelling 'seated fishing' by walking causes player to fall when attempting to fish"
- Fixed "[Controller] Interacting with held animal causes error, and context menu doesn't disappear"
- Fixed food items not saving or loading stress bonus.
- Fixed the common divider working with fluid, now it's only with items.
- Fixed vehicle engineForce being restored to maximum when you exit the vehicle
- Fixed "Steel Bar Quarter" labeled as "Smeltable Smell" instead of "Steel"
- Fixed missing animations when building Charcoal Burner Barrels & Charcoal Burning Pit
- Fixed Base.OmeletteRecipeForged not displaying an inventory icon
- Fixed Fountain Cups holding ~60% more if they spawned with water inside.
- Fixed "Make Scarecrow" recipe not accepting crafted Long Johns + Added ItemTag for Long Johns
- Fixed "Refill Blowtorch" onCreate failing when the propane tank had < 70 uses
- Fixed Cage traps returning enough wire to make 2 cages when destroyed.
- Fixed "Dismantle Fishing Net" craft recipe returning enough wire to make 2 traps
- Fixed Steel Slug & Steel Rod Quarter being tagged as Iron items
- Fixed missing "Ingot" tags from Brass & Copper ingots
- Fixed missing "Forge Garden Fork Head" craft recipe.
- Fixed encoding on some FI localization files
- Fixed walls not cutting away when the visibility of squares changes in some cases.
- Fixed Small leather drying racks losing functionality after rotating.
- Fixed firing a spear not making it more durable but doing the random again.
- Fixed skill books' tint when in hand.
- Fixed "Make Mildew Cure" craftRecipe only accepting cow milk.
- Fixed "Make Bone Armored Gloves" craftRecipe not accepting brown leather gloves
- Fixed "Extract Iron from Iron Ore" craftRecipe returning Steel
- Fixed leather strips in "Sew Improvised Briefs" craftRecipe producing rag briefs
- Fixed Sheepskin vest returning an error when being ripped due to missing Fabric Type
- Fixed Mint Seeds returning an empty bag after packaging
- Fixed "Carve Wooden Cutting Boards" not returning any items
- Fixed Dome Kiln craftRecipe not accepting Wooden Masons Trowel, as Advanced Kiln and Smaller Kiln also accept it
- Fixed "Craft Small Simple Framepack" craftRecipe returning 2 framepacks
- Fixed Fishing Rods from being named "FishingRod" or "CraftedFishingRod" after removing bait or lure
- Fixed Pie Preparation not returning a baking pan if eaten raw
- Fixed "Make Fire Bomb" craftRecipe not removing water bottle
- Fixed US army walkie talkie is small when placed (using pickup/place tool)
- Fixed the player facing an odd direction when interacting with fire pits.
- Fixed the blinking text cursor in the crafting and building filters not being centered vertically, like the text.
- Fixed eating animations not using an utensil when one is available.
- Fixed CastSteelIngotFromIron not working.
- Fixed CastSteelBarFromIron not working.
- Fixed wrong declaration for ForgeSwordBlade in multiple recipes.
- Fixed various recipes not returning the correct items, and some that couldn't be done.
- Fixed WineOpen fluid PaleGreen.
- Fixed HotdogPack and Hotdog_single weight.
- Fixed many incorrect textures and incorrect static/world static models.
- Fixed usage of incorrect sounds in multiple recipes.
- Fixed Katana, Katana_Broken, Machete, ShortSword_Scrap, Sword_Broken, Sword_Scrap, Sword_Scrap_Broken and CarpentryChisel not having researchable recipes.
- Fixed MakeAdvancedLargeFramepackFrame AutoLearn having wrong values.
- Fixed MakeTarpDress needToBeLearn from truealse to true
- Fixed SewHideTankTop duplicate tags.
- Fixed AddTimerToBomb mapper issues not working.
- Fixed many issues in the vehicle's scripts.
- Fixed issue where build autorotation was still happening where it should not.
TECH / DEBUG
- Scripts and Recipes have been moved into PZ's java code. [Modders do not worry, this doesn't change anything for you as at the end of the process the game still output the scripts and reads from them.]
This has been done to avoid errors during input, and allows for us in java to have a quick reference so we can easily see where an item is defined, what craft recipe uses it etc. without the need to string search. It also allows us to use validators to be sure the string we're using is good - checking on icons, translations etc. During the process we also uncovered many longstanding bugs that had kept under the radar.
In the future, it'll help us in making ECS items work - so items will have components, instead of having a "Food.class" item, we'll have a simple InventoryItem and add a component "Nutrition" to it. The intent is for it to ultimately simplify our code a lot.
- Added additional support for changing ragdoll body dynamics per ragdoll instance at runtime
- Significantly reduced ragdoll friction with vehicles when certain conditions are met
- The console log will now explicitly state the game mode when loading/starting a game. This will appear right before the console explicitly lists all of the sandbox settings.
- Allow any file ending with "pyramid.zip" to be uploaded to the Steam Workshop.
-- This is to support forest.pyramid.zip and spawnSelectImagePyramid.zip files in mods.
- Removed unused files Characters.pack and Erosion.pack.
- Remove auto-detection where it is not required (DEBUG)
- Removed tempNotWorking scripts.
- Added information whether a tile in an IsoThumpable in addition to a MovedThumpable in the debug tile information.
- Added some safety/sanity checks in ThumpState.java that will make a zombie exit the thump state if their thumping-target no longer exists, or doesn't have a square.
- Added BaseVehicle.getSquareForArea(areaID).
- Fixed incorrect indexing when storing lowRiderParam.Reduced lowRiderLevel to 0.25
- Added pzwiki.net to the list of urls that can be opened with Lua global functions `openUrl()` and `activateSteamOverlayToWebPage()`
- Added translation for FoodType Insect and small translation fixes for fishing rod.
- Added/removed tags from different items
- Updated properties for multiple tiles
- Added various translation entries
- Replaced FirePower with FireStartingEnergy and FireStartingChance for better clarity and control
- Migrated explosion handling logic from IsoGridSquare to IsoTraps/IsoGenerator: drawCircleExplosion, explosion, explode, smoke, explodeTrap
