Major
[41%] Added a shader preloading timeout after 25s per shader collection for players having issues with getting stuck at 41%
Fixed an issue with Triskelion Core killing the player on save load
Fixed a stack overflow crash caused by Frozen Seer's Vestment and a specific talent when leveling up/changing a stat. Other similar items likely could also cause this crash and should be patched as well
Fixed an edge case when spam selling/moving to stash that could hang the game
Fixed an issue where items that modified damage type could leak the bonus increasing/decreasing for every next instance. The most visible case was enemies healing when dealt melee retaliation by the player
Fixed an issue with blind and boots of roots that could cause the player to be unable to move
Minor
Priestess Cape, Sirja’s cape and spellgorger will have their upgrade level reset and resources returned to you for the nerfs in previous versions
Fixed Absorption spell Heavy Cast
Updated Thorn Helmet to scale with Item Levels and NG+
Fixed an harmless error in Tranquility talent
Changed Ice Weaver projectile VFX to better fit the theme
Nerfed Druid's Talisman Mana Cost NG+ scaling 50%>5%
Fixed an error sometimes occuring when using Flamegorged or Frostwoven Breastplates
Fixed an error with a transmogrified Thunderous Greatbow
Fixed an error with Tiresome Weave talent occurring when critically hitting non-living targets
Fixed flame heart amulet (project name: fire starter) modified damage not being taken into account for elemental damage armor and having possible side effects of healing the enemy
