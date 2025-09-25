[41%] Added a shader preloading timeout after 25s per shader collection for players having issues with getting stuck at 41%

Fixed an issue with Triskelion Core killing the player on save load

Fixed a stack overflow crash caused by Frozen Seer's Vestment and a specific talent when leveling up/changing a stat. Other similar items likely could also cause this crash and should be patched as well

Fixed an edge case when spam selling/moving to stash that could hang the game

Fixed an issue where items that modified damage type could leak the bonus increasing/decreasing for every next instance. The most visible case was enemies healing when dealt melee retaliation by the player