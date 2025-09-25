 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20125143
Major

  • [41%] Added a shader preloading timeout after 25s per shader collection for players having issues with getting stuck at 41%

  • Fixed an issue with Triskelion Core killing the player on save load

  • Fixed a stack overflow crash caused by Frozen Seer's Vestment and a specific talent when leveling up/changing a stat. Other similar items likely could also cause this crash and should be patched as well

  • Fixed an edge case when spam selling/moving to stash that could hang the game

  • Fixed an issue where items that modified damage type could leak the bonus increasing/decreasing for every next instance. The most visible case was enemies healing when dealt melee retaliation by the player

  • Fixed an issue with blind and boots of roots that could cause the player to be unable to move


Minor

  • Priestess Cape, Sirja’s cape and spellgorger will have their upgrade level reset and resources returned to you for the nerfs in previous versions

  • Fixed Absorption spell Heavy Cast

  • Updated Thorn Helmet to scale with Item Levels and NG+

  • Fixed an harmless error in Tranquility talent

  • Changed Ice Weaver projectile VFX to better fit the theme

  • Nerfed Druid's Talisman Mana Cost NG+ scaling 50%>5%

  • Fixed an error sometimes occuring when using Flamegorged or Frostwoven Breastplates

  • Fixed an error with a transmogrified Thunderous Greatbow

  • Fixed an error with Tiresome Weave talent occurring when critically hitting non-living targets

  • Fixed flame heart amulet (project name: fire starter) modified damage not being taken into account for elemental damage armor and having possible side effects of healing the enemy

