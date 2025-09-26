(Added): New Building - Dye Workshop: allows changing Dino colors.
(Added): New Building - Altar: allows extracting/installing Dino Talents and enhancing basic stats.
(Added): New Training Ground: freely test Totems and Pet combinations.
(Added): New Time Rift gameplay mode: includes Casual Mode and Challenge Mode.
(Added): New Time Rift gameplay mode: 2-Player Mode.
(Added): New Time Rift gameplay mode: Single/2-Player Ranking System.
(Added): New Pet Kapi Bee: available randomly in the Capybara Store.
(Added): New Carrier Pigeon system: grants time-limited Equipment Exchange Vouchers.
(Added): New female outfit available when creating a character.
(Added): New outfits at the Equipment Rack: Aerowing (Female) and Stormwing (Male) outfits, redeemable with vouchers.
(Added): New items: Dyes, Attribute Fruits, Talent Clear Fruits, Talent Extract Fruits, and specific Talent Fruits, all obtainable in Time Rift.
(Adjusted): Summoned creatures now inherit Dino's attributes, including Damage Bonus, Physical Damage Bonus, Elemental Damage Bonus, Crit Rate, and Crit Damage.
(Adjusted): All summoned creatures’ HP doubled.
(Fixed): Fixed image stretching issue under 21:9 resolution.
(Adjusted) Dinos Skill Adjustments -
Stormwing:
Lightning Chain: Changed from 40 Elemental Damage → 0.58 × Attack Power Elemental Damage.
Sylvanantler:
Plant Guardian: Summon duration changed from 30s → Infinite, and can now carry over to the next stage.
Buddybeak:
Chain Shot Dance: Crit Rate bonus changed from 100% → 50%.
Cindarok:
Flame Whirl: No longer absorbs projectiles.
Speedy:
Shield Chance: Shield gain chance reduced from 25% → 10%.
Mr. Mochu:
Life-Guard Cycle: When HP is at 1, skill no longer consumes HP but still restores shield.
Vexora:
Vex Cleave: Internal cooldown for restoring Action Power reduced from 0.25s → 0.1s.
Vex Fury: Damage changed from 100%/150%/200%/250%/300% Action Power →
(50%/75%/100%/125%/150% × Action Power) + (1/1.5/2/2.5/3 × Attack Power).
Qynaxx:
(Adjusted) Totem Adjustments:
Spiritual Rebirth: Healing changed from 2/3/4/5/6 → 4/6/8/10/12.
(Adjusted) Totem Adjustments:
Summoner’s Pact: HP regen changed from 2/4/8 per second → 4/8/16 per second.
Destructive Burst: Self-destruction damage changed from 500%/1000%/2000% → 250%/500%/1000%.
Update patch:1.9.0
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update