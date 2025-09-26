(Added): New Building - Dye Workshop: allows changing Dino colors.

(Added): New Building - Altar: allows extracting/installing Dino Talents and enhancing basic stats.

(Added): New Training Ground: freely test Totems and Pet combinations.

(Added): New Time Rift gameplay mode: includes Casual Mode and Challenge Mode.

(Added): New Time Rift gameplay mode: 2-Player Mode.

(Added): New Time Rift gameplay mode: Single/2-Player Ranking System.

(Added): New Pet Kapi Bee: available randomly in the Capybara Store.

(Added): New Carrier Pigeon system: grants time-limited Equipment Exchange Vouchers.

(Added): New female outfit available when creating a character.

(Added): New outfits at the Equipment Rack: Aerowing (Female) and Stormwing (Male) outfits, redeemable with vouchers.

(Added): New items: Dyes, Attribute Fruits, Talent Clear Fruits, Talent Extract Fruits, and specific Talent Fruits, all obtainable in Time Rift.

(Adjusted): Summoned creatures now inherit Dino's attributes, including Damage Bonus, Physical Damage Bonus, Elemental Damage Bonus, Crit Rate, and Crit Damage.

(Adjusted): All summoned creatures’ HP doubled.

(Fixed): Fixed image stretching issue under 21:9 resolution.



(Adjusted) Dinos Skill Adjustments -

Stormwing:

Lightning Chain: Changed from 40 Elemental Damage → 0.58 × Attack Power Elemental Damage.

Sylvanantler:

Plant Guardian: Summon duration changed from 30s → Infinite, and can now carry over to the next stage.

Buddybeak:

Chain Shot Dance: Crit Rate bonus changed from 100% → 50%.

Cindarok:

Flame Whirl: No longer absorbs projectiles.

Speedy:

Shield Chance: Shield gain chance reduced from 25% → 10%.

Mr. Mochu:

Life-Guard Cycle: When HP is at 1, skill no longer consumes HP but still restores shield.

Vexora:

Vex Cleave: Internal cooldown for restoring Action Power reduced from 0.25s → 0.1s.

Vex Fury: Damage changed from 100%/150%/200%/250%/300% Action Power →

(50%/75%/100%/125%/150% × Action Power) + (1/1.5/2/2.5/3 × Attack Power).

Qynaxx:



(Adjusted) Totem Adjustments:

Spiritual Rebirth: Healing changed from 2/3/4/5/6 → 4/6/8/10/12.

(Adjusted) Totem Adjustments:

Summoner’s Pact: HP regen changed from 2/4/8 per second → 4/8/16 per second.

Destructive Burst: Self-destruction damage changed from 500%/1000%/2000% → 250%/500%/1000%.

