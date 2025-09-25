 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Limbus Company Deadlock Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds The Deed
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 September 2025 Build 20124969 Edited 25 September 2025 – 13:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch Notes

Fixed connection loss with Yamen when removing the city wall.
Fixed the Oxen Ranch building.
Fixed the Monument window after completing the final construction stage.
Warehouse warning no longer shows the roads icon when the warehouse is nearby but not connected by a road.
Fixed fire extinguishing during the Meteor Shower spawn event.
Fixed issues with returning from the Divine Island.
Added missing animations to Tier 3 Granary and Salt Mine well upgrade.
Various small animation fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1330431
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link