Patch Notes
Fixed connection loss with Yamen when removing the city wall.
Fixed the Oxen Ranch building.
Fixed the Monument window after completing the final construction stage.
Warehouse warning no longer shows the roads icon when the warehouse is nearby but not connected by a road.
Fixed fire extinguishing during the Meteor Shower spawn event.
Fixed issues with returning from the Divine Island.
Added missing animations to Tier 3 Granary and Salt Mine well upgrade.
Various small animation fixes.
v. 0.9.305 Patch Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
