26 September 2025 Build 20124968
Update notes via Steam Community

微风带来一丝不同寻常的讯号，第三届专属赛事，正在安静的幕后悄悄酝酿。球球和筹备组的小伙伴们，最近可是忙得不亦乐乎。

一份崭新的期待，正在精心打包的路上~请保持关注，谜底不久后将正式揭晓。

期待和大家正式见面！

Changed files in this update

Depot 2383021
  • Loading history…
