25 September 2025 Build 20124851 Edited 25 September 2025 – 16:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?

🌟 New update is live! 🌴

JNT Corp keeps the chaos flowing — here’s what’s new on the island:

Chibi Skin Pack – cute outfits for your favorite chibi stars 💖


Privilege Cards – optional paid offers with daily rewards & perks:
 • Monthly Card – faster combat, travel bonuses & extra entries for select contracts
 • Quarterly Card – extra entries for all contracts + global gold boost 🔥


New languages! You can now play in 🇩🇪 German, 🇫🇷 French, and 🇪🇸 Spanish 🌍

And we’re not stopping here — more chaos, more stories, more girls are on the way! 🚀

Join us on Discord:

https://discord.gg/2G2n8ASb5U

Follow us on X:

https://x.com/JntGames

