Hey everyone!

We just pushed another experimental version update. If you want to be the first to see the new features that will come to Unrailed you are in the right place!

You can access the experimental version via right click on Unrailed -> settings-> Betas.

Note that changes are not yet complete and things might change depending on your feedback.

You can give us feedback right here or on Discord ( https://discord.gg/unrailed ).

Changelog v-633-54edefc:

- Bug fix (maybe): Some players can’t connect to lobbies without restarting. Please provide us feedback on this!

- Bug fix: The circle where you can place the teleporter was sometimes not rendered anymore

- Bug fix: Tutorial bubble from stomp action cartridge sometimes doesn’t disappear

- Improvement: Flag respawns the flag to the front when it’s placed behind the train during a shop

- Improvement: Pull from box attached to a compactor wagon only pulls when the box wagon has >= 5 elements and it takes the stack with less already compressed resources

- Improvement: Collector wagon collects now half its output stack iron and the other half wood. Output stack size changed to 6 (from 5) on level 1

- Improvement: Pull from box attached to piggy wagon pulls max 1 item. It also balances the item type and waits longer the less items are left on a box wagon (up to 10 seconds for the last item)





See you on track!