 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Limbus Company Deadlock Counter-Strike 2 Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 September 2025 Build 20124624 Edited 25 September 2025 – 12:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone! After much hard work, we’ve made progress with optimization. The day-one update includes improvements addressing most of the previous stuttering issues. Please update and log back into the game to experience the changes. Thank you for your understanding!
In addition, this update has also optimized the stability of exclusive full-screen mode.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2877171
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link