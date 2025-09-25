Hello everyone! After much hard work, we’ve made progress with optimization. The day-one update includes improvements addressing most of the previous stuttering issues. Please update and log back into the game to experience the changes. Thank you for your understanding!
In addition, this update has also optimized the stability of exclusive full-screen mode.
September 25, 2025 – Day-One Update Notice
