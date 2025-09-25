1.Optimized the attack behavior logic of the Spirit Form of Compassion (Hài Boar), resolving an issue that could cause model twisting/deformation during attacks.
2.Optimized the attack animations of the Spirit Form of Sanctity (Chén Long), fixing an issue where certain moves could not cancel the recovery animation after blocking.
3.Fixed a bug where the Large Long would continue attacking the player after defeating player and upon revival.
4.Fixed a bug in the gamepad key rebinding interface that required a mouse click for selection; all remapping operations can now be performed using only the gamepad.
Update Notes - 250925
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update