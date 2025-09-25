1.Optimized the attack behavior logic of the Spirit Form of Compassion (Hài Boar), resolving an issue that could cause model twisting/deformation during attacks.

2.Optimized the attack animations of the Spirit Form of Sanctity (Chén Long), fixing an issue where certain moves could not cancel the recovery animation after blocking.

3.Fixed a bug where the Large Long would continue attacking the player after defeating player and upon revival.

4.Fixed a bug in the gamepad key rebinding interface that required a mouse click for selection; all remapping operations can now be performed using only the gamepad.