25 September 2025 Build 20124617 Edited 25 September 2025 – 12:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1.Optimized the attack behavior logic of the Spirit Form of Compassion (Hài Boar), resolving an issue that could cause model twisting/deformation during attacks.
2.Optimized the attack animations of the Spirit Form of Sanctity (Chén Long), fixing an issue where certain moves could not cancel the recovery animation after blocking.
3.Fixed a bug where the Large Long would continue attacking the player after defeating player and upon revival.
4.Fixed a bug in the gamepad key rebinding interface that required a mouse click for selection; all remapping operations can now be performed using only the gamepad.

