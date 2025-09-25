- Changed the way stats are shown and also some other talent/abilities are shown in the chara sheet now.
- Added a lot of information about how things work and how things are calculated
- Tried to improve the visuals of many things, and to make the reward screens a little bit more dynamic
- Fixed several issues with multiplayer
- Fixed several menu/end game/draft issues added in 2.6.2
- Tried to fix the bug with ultimate not being castable sometimes, let me know if it still happens please ! (I never managed to replicate the bug)
- Nimrod and Laminex now learn to do several AOE's in a row after some levelups
- Added AutoAim option to the Computer version
- Added a way to filter by stat in the Market, also fixed the Skill filter option, also made it so the skill filter option will prioritize items that give a lot of bonuses to the wanted skill
- "Full Skill Reset" item in shop is no longer an item and simply does its effect right away now on the current chara/build
- Added the possibility to choose a "Default PVP build", when you have more than 1 build, so that every PVP game will automatically load this build for you
- Now quests are ordered by latest updated, and there is the quest count
- Improved the details of the upgrade, when looking at a skill levelup choice
2.6.7 : Several visual upgrades and bug fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update