25 September 2025 Build 20124519 Edited 25 September 2025 – 12:09:18 UTC
Update notes via Steam Community
- Changed the way stats are shown and also some other talent/abilities are shown in the chara sheet now.
- Added a lot of information about how things work and how things are calculated
- Tried to improve the visuals of many things, and to make the reward screens a little bit more dynamic
- Fixed several issues with multiplayer
- Fixed several menu/end game/draft issues added in 2.6.2
- Tried to fix the bug with ultimate not being castable sometimes, let me know if it still happens please ! (I never managed to replicate the bug)
- Nimrod and Laminex now learn to do several AOE's in a row after some levelups
- Added AutoAim option to the Computer version
- Added a way to filter by stat in the Market, also fixed the Skill filter option, also made it so the skill filter option will prioritize items that give a lot of bonuses to the wanted skill
- "Full Skill Reset" item in shop is no longer an item and simply does its effect right away now on the current chara/build
- Added the possibility to choose a "Default PVP build", when you have more than 1 build, so that every PVP game will automatically load this build for you
- Now quests are ordered by latest updated, and there is the quest count
- Improved the details of the upgrade, when looking at a skill levelup choice

