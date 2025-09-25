Hello Admirals,



we have just release an update with several requested features:



-Steam users can now play together useing the Steam networking solution, thus eliminating need for LAN tricks, when Noray server is unavailbale, to play with your distant friends.

This is unfortunately NOT available on the Windows - 32bit build, becuase of missing dependencies.



-Users can now set base font size from 16 (the default value) up to 32, affecting all text in game. This is recommended to do only on high resolution monitors, because on small monitors (like 720p) text might start overlapping with other objects.



-The outcome of a battle is now saved into a local text file. And you can view how many times you have won or lost against an AI of 4 different difficulties or against other player, across three different map sizes (categorized based on number of tiles on the map).



-Several tiny GUI visual improvements.