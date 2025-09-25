Update v1.3d3

-Added the 'Disable Click to move" toggle under Game Options. This is for WASD players who use Wands/Bows, to prevent accidentally clicking the ground next to an enemy which would unintentionally issue a walk command.

-Fixed issue with the 'Spells Cost X less Mana' Item modifier sometimes not saving itself properly

-Slightly nerfed the NG+ stats of Truthseekers and Warmothers

i hope you have been enjoying the NG+ update! as always, feel free to report any bugs or offer any suggestions here!

until next time,

-osur