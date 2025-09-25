Hey, survivors!❄️

First patch for the recent major update is already live on the current build, and you're good to go with updating your game and trying it for yourself. Thanks to your invaluable feedback we've managed to deal with some of the pesky issues that you've been spotting after the recent update went live. Rest assured, we're still actively hunting bugs and issues you guys are sending to us, so keep those comments coming as we're constantly looking at them. Without further ado, let's see the patch notes below! 👇

Quality of Life Updates:

Flashlight, Walkie Talkie, and Compass should now be automatically equipped rather than in your inventory in Survival Scenarios and Act 2 start in Story Mode if you choose to begin there directly.

Bugfixes:

Fixed an issue where quests would wrongly count items and/or not update counters properly if you are dropping/picking up items. (It can still happen in a Home Survival Scenario when dismantling ruins).

Profile selection screen has been improved and no longer asks you to create a second profile in order to close the window. Several visual bugs related to the widget have also been squashed.

Fixed several issues related to the PSO Precaching - we handle precaching better during the game itself (by about 25% lower load on CPU), leading to fewer situations where FPS would drop for an extended period of time while PSO compilation happens. Overall performance should be better but we continue to work on it.

Adjusted Medium Graphics preset to now no longer include Nanite & Lumen for significantly increased performance at cost of lower graphic fidelity. On internal testing this setting is aimed at graphic cards in the Nvidia GTX1660 range - and should provide smooth experience at ~50-60 fps vast majority of the time. (There are occasional non graphic related hitches that can still drop this temporarily that we are working on separately. If you are dropping under these numbers we would like to know + get information on your CPU)

Fixed two issues related to not being able to right-click to use items after alt-tabbing. (We can still occasionally get this internally, and we are continuing to investigate when / how this happens.)

Removed collision from a bush near the start of the introduction, where you could seemingly climb into the air.

The Reset Defaults button on Graphic Settings now correctly re-runs the benchmark for your PC and adjusts settings to the preset matching your PC rather than "High" by default. Also fixed an issue where resetting defaults would sometimes wrongly enable Nanite or Lumen on graphic presets where it isn't meant to be enabled. (On some Radeon graphics cards, FSR will not be set on reset - we will fix this in the future.)

Fixed an issue where pressing Tab (Action Bar Wheel) during starting cutscenes (Joel's Phone Call, Sarah) in the game could get you stuck.



Crash Fixes:

Fixed two crashes related to Async Loading of data for Puzzle Objects and Interactable Plants when they were no longer valid.

Fixed a crash related to loot generation in storage boxes if you loaded a game while the loot was being generated.

Fixed a crash related to corrupted saves, crashing the game immediately after the shader compilation screen when checking for the last save to show the Continue button.

Fixed a crash related to AI trying to execute a task after the AI was no longer on the map.

Fixed a crash related to torch adding "Fear" to the Wolf when the Wolf was no longer in combat.

Fixed a crash on Auto-Apply Battery/Cloth Patch.

Note: We are currently investigating further GPU-related crashes that are happening often when switching presets, changing graphic settings and when PSO compilation takes too long (Timeout, Fatal Shader Compilation Error, Out of Video Memory). This patch should help already to some degree, but the reports you send us through the Crash Reporter screen when game crashes are invaluable to us. Thank you for all the reports.

Other: