Patch Notes
General:
Added a new knockdown recovery animation for the left and right.
Adjusted the timings of some attacks.
Iai Stance attack windows have been adjusted and generally reduced. Parrying with these attacks now require more precise timing to pull off, but the aspect of it coming out faster than regular attacks after the initial charging remains the same.
Blocking now has a 0.1s minimum use time. Deflection now ends if you cancel the block with another action (but like before, if you just tap the block button it will remain for the minimum deflection state).
Some i-frames have been added to the throw counter (Deflect -> Throw). (Whether these are actually usable remains to be seen...)
Target switching has been added to facilitate a new boss, but this is not relevant to existing content yet.
Some minor UI styling changes.
When switching targets, the reticle now has a little scaling animation.
A new boss has been added. Please note that this is an extremely early preview to catch any glaring issues with the concept.
Bug Fixes:
Fixed a animation bug with being knocked down while blocking. This happened if you buffered a block while taking a knockdown attack, which would cause it to play the animation while getting knocked down.
Fixed some gaps in the arena boundaries.
Visuals:
Replaced water and some skybox shaders.
Improved Nia's cutscene VFX.
Added some new plants and grasses to the environments.
Others:
Updated Unity engine version. This is for workflow purposes, and not really for any features in the game. (Side note: graph toolkit is really nice)
UI may have some bugs...?
Changed files in this update