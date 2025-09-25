General:

Added a new knockdown recovery animation for the left and right.

Adjusted the timings of some attacks.

Iai Stance attack windows have been adjusted and generally reduced. Parrying with these attacks now require more precise timing to pull off, but the aspect of it coming out faster than regular attacks after the initial charging remains the same.

Blocking now has a 0.1s minimum use time. Deflection now ends if you cancel the block with another action (but like before, if you just tap the block button it will remain for the minimum deflection state).

Some i-frames have been added to the throw counter (Deflect -> Throw). (Whether these are actually usable remains to be seen...)

Target switching has been added to facilitate a new boss, but this is not relevant to existing content yet.

Some minor UI styling changes.

When switching targets, the reticle now has a little scaling animation.