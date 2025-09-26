Hello Divers!

We have conducted a hotfix to address some of the issues that occurred during regular gameplay.

Please find the details below:

◈ Update Version:

Win: v1.0.5.1726

Mac: v1.0.5.599

◈ Update Content:

Bug Fixes

DAVE THE DIVER - BASE GAME

<Bug Fixes>

1) Mission

[Post Chapter 5 Entry] Fixed an issue where 'Mirror' or 'Return to Boat' could not be used after completing the 'Cobra's Lost Crowbar' mission

[Post Chapter 6 Entry] Fixed an issue where oxygen depletion is faster than normal circumstances during the 'Ancient Stone Slab' mission

Fixed unintended positioning of the dolphin before certain scene visuals during the 'What Happened to the Dolphins?' mission.

Fixed issues where diving suits were not properly displayed according to the situations during specific scenes of some missions

2) Sushi Restaurant

[Post Chapter 6 Entry] Fixed an issue where ingredients were shown in an unintended position during Cooking Battle with Pastro

[Post Chapter 6 Entry] Fixed an issue where the stage does not automatically load during Cooking Battle with Pastro

[Post Chapter 6 Entry] Fixed a UI display issue where it should not be displayed at the branch during opening hours

3) Others

Fixed issues where Weekly Fish and Fish Tracker contents are unlocked at unintended timing

[Post Chapter 4 Entry] Fixed an issue where the animation does not play when GYAO performs Discipline right after mutation

Fixed an issue where changing Buy/Sell tab using a mouse was not possible at Duwa’s Workshop

📌Additional Information

If you experience any issues after the patch, please reach out to us through the official DAVE THE DIVER Discord server. Please compress the files from the path below and attach them to the ticket.

In case of crashes, freezing, or graphical issues, please refer to the [File Verification Guide] and follow the steps.

Windows:

%LocalAppData%/../LocalLow/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER

Mac OS:

~/Library/Logs/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/Player.log

~/Library/Application Support/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/SData

or

~/Library/Application Support/com.nexon.dave/DAVE THE DIVER/SData



Steam Deck:

./.local/share/Steam/steamapps/compatdata/1868140/pfx/drive_c/users/steamuser/AppData/LocalLow/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER

◈ Notes