26 September 2025 Build 20124271 Edited 26 September 2025 – 03:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Divers!

We have conducted a hotfix to address some of the issues that occurred during regular gameplay.

Please find the details below:

◈ Update Version:

  • Win: v1.0.5.1726

  • Mac: v1.0.5.599

◈ Update Content:

  • Bug Fixes

DAVE THE DIVER - BASE GAME

<Bug Fixes>

1) Mission

  • [Post Chapter 5 Entry] Fixed an issue where 'Mirror' or 'Return to Boat' could not be used after completing the 'Cobra's Lost Crowbar' mission

  • [Post Chapter 6 Entry] Fixed an issue where oxygen depletion is faster than normal circumstances during the 'Ancient Stone Slab' mission

  • Fixed unintended positioning of the dolphin before certain scene visuals during the 'What Happened to the Dolphins?' mission.

  • Fixed issues where diving suits were not properly displayed according to the situations during specific scenes of some missions

2) Sushi Restaurant

  • [Post Chapter 6 Entry] Fixed an issue where ingredients were shown in an unintended position during Cooking Battle with Pastro

  • [Post Chapter 6 Entry] Fixed an issue where the stage does not automatically load during Cooking Battle with Pastro

  • [Post Chapter 6 Entry] Fixed a UI display issue where it should not be displayed at the branch during opening hours

3) Others

  • Fixed issues where Weekly Fish and Fish Tracker contents are unlocked at unintended timing

  • [Post Chapter 4 Entry] Fixed an issue where the animation does not play when GYAO performs Discipline right after mutation

  • Fixed an issue where changing Buy/Sell tab using a mouse was not possible at Duwa’s Workshop

📌Additional Information

  • If you experience any issues after the patch, please reach out to us through the official DAVE THE DIVER Discord server. Please compress the files from the path below and attach them to the ticket.

  • In case of crashes, freezing, or graphical issues, please refer to the [File Verification Guide] and follow the steps.

Windows:
%LocalAppData%/../LocalLow/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER


Mac OS:
~/Library/Logs/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/Player.log
~/Library/Application Support/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/SData
or
~/Library/Application Support/com.nexon.dave/DAVE THE DIVER/SData

Steam Deck:
./.local/share/Steam/steamapps/compatdata/1868140/pfx/drive_c/users/steamuser/AppData/LocalLow/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER

◈ Notes

  • If there are any changes to the details, we will update you through this notice.

  • Please update Dave the Diver on Steam to the latest version for the changes to be applied.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1868141
macOS Depot 1868142
DLC 2492320 Depot 2492320
Windows DLC 2677020 Depot 2677020
macOS DLC 2677020 Depot 2677021
Windows DLC 2841140 Depot 2841140
macOS DLC 2841140 Depot 2841141
Windows DLC 3543180 Depot 3543180
macOS DLC 3543180 Depot 3543181
