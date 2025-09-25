Patch notes 1.1.8

added a new hat - the floral bonnet. This pretty floral bonnet shoots 2 bullets at once. A fast one and a slow one. The more bullets you add, the wider the spread gets. Find the floral bonnet in the ruins of the town.

added a new hat - pumpkin head. This spicy pumpkin gets better the more you have. Get it up to legendary and make the pumpkins explode for more damage. The pumpkin head is available to buy in Payton's shop.

you can now use the bomb as an additional damage source. It will appear as a legendary upgrade, after you purchase the bomb item. The bomb will be dropped automatically, explode, and damage all enemies. It will not damage you.

added a ghost-type enemy. This enemy will be solid stone when you look at it and only move when you look away. You can only hurt it when it is not solid stone. It can also walk through walls.

fixed an issue with the shovel damage and spawn time.

more bug fixes.