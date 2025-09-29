 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20124172 Edited 29 September 2025 – 17:39:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We announced earlier this year that Blue Prince was coming to Mac on Steam and the wait is over.

Mac gamers will now be able to explore the halls of Mount Holly and discover what secrets the estate holds.

Steam Autumn Sale

As part of the Steam Autumn Sale Blue Prince is now 25% off until 6 October 2025.

Blue Prince is a genre-defying atmospheric adventure where you are tasked with finding the hidden 46th room of the mysterious 45-room Mount Holly estate. Do you have what it takes to find it?

Blue Prince is Out Now

