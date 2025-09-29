We announced earlier this year that Blue Prince was coming to Mac on Steam and the wait is over.

Mac gamers will now be able to explore the halls of Mount Holly and discover what secrets the estate holds.

Steam Autumn Sale

As part of the Steam Autumn Sale Blue Prince is now 25% off until 6 October 2025.

Blue Prince is a genre-defying atmospheric adventure where you are tasked with finding the hidden 46th room of the mysterious 45-room Mount Holly estate. Do you have what it takes to find it?

Blue Prince is Out Now