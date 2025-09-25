Greetings Survivors!



Our first patch for Tri Survive is here!



We’re happy to roll out some key fixes and improvements to the Endless Mode. Here’s what’s changed:



Endless Mode Fixes & Improvements:

Performance Optimization: Frame drops and lag should be greatly reduced during late game runs for most PC specs, allowing you to push the limits and survive for much longer!

Level Cap Raised: Heroes can now progress beyond level 50 up to level 100! Continuing to gain stat bonuses (attack speed, damage, etc.).

EXP & Gold Collection Fixed: Past level 50, XP orbs and gold will now be collected properly, instead of piling up under heroes.

Special Cards Restored: After level 50, bonus cards (Heal, Triangle Ability Recharge, Riches) will once again appear when leveling up.

Other Adjustments

Tweaks to wave design and scaling for smoother pacing in Endless Mode.

Fixed an issue to Arabic text where the last word on some sentences in the dialogue was being cutout.

General stability and bug fixes.

We’re happy we could deliver these improvements to you ASAP after launch.

Please keep sharing your feedback, it helps us make Tri Survive even better.



And again, thank you for being part of this journey with us.



– The MMG Team