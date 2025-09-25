 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Limbus Company Deadlock Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 September 2025 Build 20124103 Edited 25 September 2025 – 10:52:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
fixed camera bug.
added screen shake/16kb native page size support, godot engine updated to 4.5
more bug fixes
fixed homing missiles not tracking enemies with shields
significantly reduced background processes, reducing the chance of the app being closed in the background and ending your run
minor balance adjustments
recompiled for android 25
TWO new powerups!
let me know what you think in a review
thank you all so much.
Colorblind Mode: Currently needs work! let me know how it looks

Changed files in this update

Depot 3401501
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link