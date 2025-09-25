This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, players! The newest patch (0.27.04) is now live on all platforms on the experimental branch . Please save your progress and restart your game client to update. You should be able to load normally and continue playing. If you have any problems, please let us know.

The only difference between the main and experimental branch is that exp has a smarter AI logic in it and a bug fix tied to it.

Bugs and fixes

Fixed several crash occurrences.

Fixed the issue where prioritizing construction via right-click would first only make your Settlers deliver resources, and to finish construction you had to right-click prioritize again.

Fixed the issue where dig animations were missing for dirt voxels and slopes.

Fixed the issue that prevented your Settlers from tending wounds of fainted Settlers via right-click → prioritizing.

Fixed the issue where sometimes fainted Settlers would not be carried to bed.

Fixed the issue that prevented right-click → prioritize tend wounds from working if you had no beds on the map.

Fixed the issue where stools would have an offset collider for clicking on them.

Fixed the issue that would turn some buildings invisible if you moved down layers to hide buildings and then loaded the game.

Fixed the issue which prevented the use of wells for drawing water for production.

Fixed the issue where buildings would appear as if they were still producing something if their production got cancelled mid animation.

Fixed the issue that caused buildings to sometimes have wrong resource construction requirements visible (this would happen if you were relocating buildings and tried constructing another building).

Fixed the issue where walls would sometimes wrongly divide rooms in the logic, causing wrong room type and content detection.

Fixed the issue where insulation was not displayed correctly in the UI. Vertical insulation is now only displayed by roofs, traps, floors and rugs, the rest only display their default insulation.

Fixed the issue in which siege weapons sometimes could not be selected.

Fixed the issue that made the region map appear completely black after clicking on a Settler icon in the Form Caravan panel.

Known issues:

If your settlers are experiencing weird animations with some actions, be sure to turn off V-sync and cap the game's FPS in the game's options. Cap it to 60fps. If the issue persists, cap it at 30.

Assigned Pets don't sleep with owners.

Some text keys are still not translated.

Player-triggered events don't have sound effects

Settlers will not refuel torches if there is no floor/ground beneath them.

Settlers will not choose the closest production building (if there are more of the same type), but the one that has a production set first in the global list of productions.

DISCLAIMERS:

⚠️ We decided to keep Dev version of the game on the experimental branch, and that means that a Dev log with red text will appear from time to time. This will help us get more info from your side when crashes and bug reports occur.

⚠️ Also, at the moment, the experimental and the main branch are different. You should not play saves from the experimental branch on the main one as it can cause various bugs - please avoid doing this.

As always, use F10 and/or the experimental bug subforum for reporting experimental issues. If you want more dynamic/direct communication - head over to our Discord server. Even though we might not reply, we are reading everything. Thank you!

