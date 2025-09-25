This is the final update for this game, and its content will serve as the base version for the new game.

Additional features will be gradually added and optimized in the new game.

Since this mode will be migrated to Unreal 5 in the future, the character creation system has been temporarily disabled in this mode.

To prevent clipping issues with weapon handling, the maximum chest size for characters is now limited to the default size in the new mode.

This update introduces an ARPG + survival crafting open-world mode.

The game code has undergone significant modifications and optimizations to improve gameplay feel (applicable only to the new mode; the main story mode remains unchanged).

New content includes but is not limited to:

Revamped animation state machine for smoother player controls

New weapon-wielding and melee combat animations

Content currently available in the new mode:

Building mode (basic functionality; more building types will be added later)

Leveling and skill-point allocation system

Scavenging and material breakdown system

Weapon crafting and repair system

Quest system (preliminary storyline, unrelated to the future full version)

Shop system

Companion system

Execution system

Fast-travel system (requires activation at designated teleport points)

Upgraded map system (more detailed, with new objective markers and navigation guides)

Souls-like melee combat system:

Jumping and dodging/sidestepping

Crouching removed

New weapons: scimitar, greatsword, bow, and a movable axe (recommended for early game)

Enemies include two existing types with new AI (new enemies will be created in Unreal 5, expanding beyond zombies)

Save mechanism changed to instant auto-save (only for this new mode)

Additions:

1 new boss

2 new outfits

Future plans include vehicles and various new systems.

Note: The current map is a temporary setup with limited exploration content, which may feel repetitive.

A new Unreal 5 demo will be released later; those not in a hurry to test may wait for future content.