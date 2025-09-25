Hey everyone, a new update is now available with the following changes:

Replays introduced after goals and points.

Added ball spins after collisions and on kick/fist pass.

Updated O’Connell Stadium with changes to stands.

Prevented player encroachment on sideline kicks.

Ball is now released correctly when a player is tackled to the ground.

Reduced delay between button press and kick for free kicks.

Correct free position chosen when foul is called while the ball is in the air.

Over goal line fouls now set frees on the 13m line.

Fouls award advantage if heading towards goal.

Fixed soft lock caused by the ball going out of play after a foul.

Fixed attacker running the ball over the goal line causing a soft lock.

Fixed sideline kicks held up by wind not reversing correctly.

Fixed players auto-kicking immediately after a dummy kick.

Fixed dribble kicks travelling too far.

Fixed delay when taking a free after turning.

Fixed ground frees not triggering when selected.

Fixed scores at the end of a half not registering.

Fixed intermittent issue with goals not registering.

Fixed kit numbers visibility and colour.