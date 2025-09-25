Hey everyone, a new update is now available with the following changes:
Gameplay
Replays introduced after goals and points.
Added ball spins after collisions and on kick/fist pass.
Updated O’Connell Stadium with changes to stands.
Prevented player encroachment on sideline kicks.
Ball is now released correctly when a player is tackled to the ground.
Reduced delay between button press and kick for free kicks.
Correct free position chosen when foul is called while the ball is in the air.
Over goal line fouls now set frees on the 13m line.
Fouls award advantage if heading towards goal.
Fixed soft lock caused by the ball going out of play after a foul.
Fixed attacker running the ball over the goal line causing a soft lock.
Fixed sideline kicks held up by wind not reversing correctly.
Fixed players auto-kicking immediately after a dummy kick.
Fixed dribble kicks travelling too far.
Fixed delay when taking a free after turning.
Fixed ground frees not triggering when selected.
Fixed scores at the end of a half not registering.
Fixed intermittent issue with goals not registering.
Fixed kit numbers visibility and colour.
Fixed free kick stats not recording scores correctly.
AI
Improved goalkeeper AI: avoids catching in crowds and prioritises goal line positioning.
Adjusted formations to encourage defenders to track back.
Further goalkeeper positioning improvements.
Career & Tournaments
Updated team rankings with 2025 season results.
Added position ability visualisation to player comparisons and Career training.
Updated Tournament scene with a new Trophy Room menu.
Updated tournament button icons.
Added placeholders for province selectors in Career Mode.
Added pop-up warning when simulating training.
Save files now auto-increment duplicate names correctly.
Adjusted UI spacing in tournament standings and button prompts.
Fixed end-of-season new-gens’ stats not displaying.
Fixed player potential display during training.
Fixed career data retaining between seasons.
Fixed end-of-season scene not displaying player data.
Fixed multiple incorrect competition name references in Cú Chulainn competitions.
Fixed issue with team match records in full-season tournament mode.
Fixed tournaments not recognising the correct number of teams.
Fixed default teams in Irish Championship and Cú Chulainn Cup.
Fixed various text issues across Career and Tournament modes.
Creator Centre
Fixed skin features incorrectly appearing white.
Fixed various quadrant button issues.
Fixed visual issues including spelling, kit name display, list headers, and flag clipping.
Training
Disabled injuries in Training mode.
Fixed player selection issue in Training mode.
Miscellaneous
Added ability to save game settings from the main menu.
Adjusted player attributes to better reflect preferred positions.
Updated main menu button icons.
Improved radar chart visibility in pause menu.
Optimised NPC materials for better performance.
Minor performance gain from environment changes.
Minor optimisation to player shadows.
Fixed back button functionality in the main menu.
Fixed stat ring alignment in pause menu.
Fixed various SFX issues with UI navigation.
