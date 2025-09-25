 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20123948
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, a new update is now available with the following changes:

Gameplay

  • Replays introduced after goals and points.

  • Added ball spins after collisions and on kick/fist pass.

  • Updated O’Connell Stadium with changes to stands.

  • Prevented player encroachment on sideline kicks.

  • Ball is now released correctly when a player is tackled to the ground.

  • Reduced delay between button press and kick for free kicks.

  • Correct free position chosen when foul is called while the ball is in the air.

  • Over goal line fouls now set frees on the 13m line.

  • Fouls award advantage if heading towards goal.

  • Fixed soft lock caused by the ball going out of play after a foul.

  • Fixed attacker running the ball over the goal line causing a soft lock.

  • Fixed sideline kicks held up by wind not reversing correctly.

  • Fixed players auto-kicking immediately after a dummy kick.

  • Fixed dribble kicks travelling too far.

  • Fixed delay when taking a free after turning.

  • Fixed ground frees not triggering when selected.

  • Fixed scores at the end of a half not registering.

  • Fixed intermittent issue with goals not registering.

  • Fixed kit numbers visibility and colour.

  • Fixed free kick stats not recording scores correctly.

AI

  • Improved goalkeeper AI: avoids catching in crowds and prioritises goal line positioning.

  • Adjusted formations to encourage defenders to track back.

  • Further goalkeeper positioning improvements.

Career & Tournaments

  • Updated team rankings with 2025 season results.

  • Added position ability visualisation to player comparisons and Career training.

  • Updated Tournament scene with a new Trophy Room menu.

  • Updated tournament button icons.

  • Added placeholders for province selectors in Career Mode.

  • Added pop-up warning when simulating training.

  • Save files now auto-increment duplicate names correctly.

  • Adjusted UI spacing in tournament standings and button prompts.

  • Fixed end-of-season new-gens’ stats not displaying.

  • Fixed player potential display during training.

  • Fixed career data retaining between seasons.

  • Fixed end-of-season scene not displaying player data.

  • Fixed multiple incorrect competition name references in Cú Chulainn competitions.

  • Fixed issue with team match records in full-season tournament mode.

  • Fixed tournaments not recognising the correct number of teams.

  • Fixed default teams in Irish Championship and Cú Chulainn Cup.

  • Fixed various text issues across Career and Tournament modes.

Creator Centre

  • Fixed skin features incorrectly appearing white.

  • Fixed various quadrant button issues.

  • Fixed visual issues including spelling, kit name display, list headers, and flag clipping.

Training

  • Disabled injuries in Training mode.

  • Fixed player selection issue in Training mode.

Miscellaneous

  • Added ability to save game settings from the main menu.

  • Adjusted player attributes to better reflect preferred positions.

  • Updated main menu button icons.

  • Improved radar chart visibility in pause menu.

  • Optimised NPC materials for better performance.

  • Minor performance gain from environment changes.

  • Minor optimisation to player shadows.

  • Fixed back button functionality in the main menu.

  • Fixed stat ring alignment in pause menu.

  • Fixed various SFX issues with UI navigation.

Changed files in this update

