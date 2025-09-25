1. Fixed an issue where map point-occupation data was not cleared after certain weather events ended.
2. Fixed an issue where the game paused after completing the first two steps of the new-player tutorial in a new save.
3. Fixed an issue where the broken-road icon was not centered when illusion buildings’ roads were disconnected.
4. Fixed an issue where the Abandoned Mine tech [Relics of Predecessors] did not take effect.
5. Fixed an issue where heroes became stuck in place after saving/loading while interacting with adventurers in parade mode.
Ver. 1.0.3 Bug Fix
Update notes via Steam Community
