25 September 2025 Build 20123859 Edited 25 September 2025 – 13:06:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Fixed an issue where map point-occupation data was not cleared after certain weather events ended.
2. Fixed an issue where the game paused after completing the first two steps of the new-player tutorial in a new save.
3. Fixed an issue where the broken-road icon was not centered when illusion buildings’ roads were disconnected.
4. Fixed an issue where the Abandoned Mine tech [Relics of Predecessors] did not take effect.
5. Fixed an issue where heroes became stuck in place after saving/loading while interacting with adventurers in parade mode.

Changed files in this update

Windows steamglobal 噗噗的冒险乐园 Content Depot 1683381
Windows 64-bitsteamchinaSimplified Chinese Depot 1683383
