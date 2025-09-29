Arr, salty seadogs! We have news.

Pirate Cove Simulator 1.1.2 arrives on Steam, accompanied by a unprecedented 30% off discount for the Steam Autumn Sale. Even better deals in bundles!

Pirate Cove Simulator has been out for quite some time and we've heard all sorts of constructive comments from the Steam player community. We've been silently working on a substantial update that would address most of the grievances people have had with the game. The day to release this update is TODAY. Here's what's changing on the Island of the Damned:

The fishing minigame has been overhauled. You can now toggle 'easy fishing' option in the game's menu if the QTE-type fishing minigame has been giving you any trouble.

The fishing QTE has been corrected to work properly on Cyrillic script keyboards.

The Porter no longer costs 750 gold to hire. The price has been reduced to 500.

The distillery worker should now act properly.

If you completed a task that should've earned you an achivement but it didn't pop up, then after this update it should pop up automatically.

The Sandbox mode in the main menu now displays a factual description of that play mode.'

Some tooltip pop-ups have been rephrased to be more accurate and clearer.

The customers should now run into each other less often now, but don't expect miracles - there are no brains in those empty skulls!

5 new fish types have been added across various fishing spots. This includes one very rare legendary fish, as valuable as the coveted swordfish.

New special orders in the message bottles in the bucket, so you should never run out of things to do - even if you don't upgrade the docs to the max. (But do mind that upgrading them to the last tier is the only way to make sure you'll NEVER run out of new orders.)

You will get more experience performing various tasks, making the progression much less tedious: Making a sale 5 -> 15 Picking a plant 1 -> 2 Fulfilling an order 50 -> 150 Digging up treasure chests 20 -> 50 Catching things in the fishing minigame: common fish 1 -> 2, rare fish 5 -> 10, very rare fish 15 -> 30, legendary fish 30 -> 100, fishing out a plant 1 -> 4 Distilling a new type of drink 20 -> 50, distilling a drink from a known recipe 10 -> 20

Experience boost coming from your pirate legend level has been raised from 10%/15%/20%/25% to 25%/50%/75%/100%

That's it for today, dear friends. Have a great Autumn!

Kool2Play Team