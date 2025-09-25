📋 Feature Adjustments:
Added a toggle button to the combat log to show/hide buff information.
Added new filter affix options.
Updated the background art for the Rathole and Escape Tunnel stages.
The "Sheep Stage" now has its loop function enabled by default.
The damage statistics on training dummies are no longer affected by the Crushing Blow effect.
🛠️ Bug Fixes:
Fixed an issue where experience transfer could allow characters to exceed the maximum level cap.
Fixed a critical issue that could potentially lead to item duplication or loss.
Fixed an issue where new set items could incorrectly drop in the main story stages.
Fixed an issue preventing Ethereal set items from dropping in The Eternal Arena stages.
Fixed text display issues for some Achievement names in certain languages.
Fixed an abnormal progress bar issue after switching party members in full-screen mode.
Contact us: Email - send your problem to feedback@gleamerstudio.com, we will solve it ASAP. Discord - Join our community Discord Steam community - Join Steam community
Changed files in this update