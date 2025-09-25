 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20123821 Edited 25 September 2025 – 10:39:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

📋 Feature Adjustments:

  • Added a toggle button to the combat log to show/hide buff information.

  • Added new filter affix options.

  • Updated the background art for the Rathole and Escape Tunnel stages.

  • The "Sheep Stage" now has its loop function enabled by default.

  • The damage statistics on training dummies are no longer affected by the Crushing Blow effect.

🛠️ Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where experience transfer could allow characters to exceed the maximum level cap.

  • Fixed a critical issue that could potentially lead to item duplication or loss.

  • Fixed an issue where new set items could incorrectly drop in the main story stages.

  • Fixed an issue preventing Ethereal set items from dropping in The Eternal Arena stages.

  • Fixed text display issues for some Achievement names in certain languages.

  • Fixed an abnormal progress bar issue after switching party members in full-screen mode.

