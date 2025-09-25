A faint radio signal from a long forgotten facility could save the future of civilization. But to get there, brave Survivors will have to venture deep into the deadly heart of the old world.

The Settlers will need to develop new technologies, fight back a growing zombie threat and expand civilization to secure their fate…

It's an all new, major expansion for the game!

New Campaign

Establish Settlements across 10 new levels and discover what lies deep in the shadows of the old world.

New Buildings: Outposts, Logistics Posts & Forts

Construct Outposts to assist with production and combat, then specialise them further into Logistics Posts or Forts.

Infested Borders

Fight back against distant infestations plaguing the region. Zombies will be continually drawn towards your Settlements!

New Population & Technology

Expand your Settlements even further with new services and higher level production buildings.

Changelog

New Campaign: Discover a forgotten research lab amidst the ruins in 10 new Levels

Infested Borders: Fight back against distant infestations plaguing the region

Expanded Civilization: Use Outposts to boost your settlement as well as new buildings, Population and Tech Levels

Additions

Added Shadows of the Past Campaign (10 new levels)

New Buildings - Upgradable Outpost: Benefit from improved resource production and combat strength, further specialise the Outpost with Logistics or Fort upgrades

Infested Borders: Zombies will be continually drawn towards your Settlements!

New Rewards: All new rewards from the Shadows of the Past Campaign

New Population & Technology Levels: Upgrade to Population 14 and Technology 7

Added Ingenuity Soundtrack to campaign rotation

Balance Changes

Buildings built further from the Settlement now cost slightly more Stamina

Herb Gardens now require Stone to build from Level 3

Lumberyards now require Stone to Build from Level 6

Deer, Cow, and Sheep Material buildings now require Wood to build

Stone Quarries cost more Wood and less Stamina to build

High-level production buildings cost increasing amounts of Wood and Stone

Festivals now improve Celebration Chance

Celebrations now increase Final Score

Escape Hatch mode no longer reduces Final Score

Quality of Life

Disable Tips: You can now disable Tip Popups in game settings. Let us know how you find this feature and if there are other popups we should be labelling as Tips!

When Areas are under attack, building health bars become larger

Bug Fixes

Fixed a rare issue where the Context Menu would not correctly update initial priorities

Fixed an issue where the "Maintain X Resource" objective would complete when you loaded the game

Stability improvements

What's Next?

We've got lots more coming soon for After Inc: Revival. Check out our Roadmap!

But also be sure to let us know what you'd like to see in the forums, on discord, and on our reddit.



