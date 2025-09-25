This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We are happy to launch patch 0.1.4 today on the open-beta branch. The patch is supposed to go live on the default branch tomorrow if we/you don't experience any major issues.

We think that the patches heavily adjusts the gameplay towards your community sentiment:

more freedom especially at night (all actions that are possible at day are now also possible at night)

more god power / feel (multi grab follower and improved physics)

less repetitive micro management (improved and quicker multicast)

easier migration of mortals (grab them and drop them to another village/city to migrate)

quicker and more natural building experience (buildings will no longer wait for the next day)

Please keep in mind that these are just firsts steps that shall highlight the direction we want to take. None of this is regardet as finished or final from our side. Thank you for your support and please let us know what you think in the discussions or your Steam reviews!

Patchnotes 0.1.4: