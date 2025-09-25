We are happy to launch patch 0.1.4 today on the open-beta branch. The patch is supposed to go live on the default branch tomorrow if we/you don't experience any major issues.
We think that the patches heavily adjusts the gameplay towards your community sentiment:
more freedom especially at night (all actions that are possible at day are now also possible at night)
more god power / feel (multi grab follower and improved physics)
less repetitive micro management (improved and quicker multicast)
easier migration of mortals (grab them and drop them to another village/city to migrate)
quicker and more natural building experience (buildings will no longer wait for the next day)
Please keep in mind that these are just firsts steps that shall highlight the direction we want to take. None of this is regardet as finished or final from our side. Thank you for your support and please let us know what you think in the discussions or your Steam reviews!
Patchnotes 0.1.4:
reduced "last hit power" of AI (AI gets some extra mana when having 0 follower for a final push),
bug fix where settlements under free will always switch to exhausting workload,
mortals are now assigned to a building when dropped in the building area / circle no need to select the building directly anymore,
working mortals stay most of the time now at their work place and have less breaks = easier to find and bless them,
free the night: all actions possible at daytime are now possible at night too, you can also pause and speed-up time during the night (but still possible to skip of course),
migration via drag and drop: migration from one settlement to another can now easily be done via multi-drag/collect and drop: just place them at the main building of another settlement,
two mortals directly start constructing a new building when built during the day,
increased population limit per settlement,
updated tutorials for migration, night time handling and speedup and pausing time,
speedy collect / drag and drop: just hold the left mouse button while collecting,
increased amount of resources and mortals players can collect
general speed up of all imp hand interactions,
more power / speed on physics while throwing
decreased AI difficulty
🔑 How to access the Beta Branch:
Open your Steam Library
Right-click on Fata Deum → Properties
Go to the Betas tab
Select Open - Beta from the dropdown menu
Close the window – Steam will now automatically download the Beta version
Changed depots in open-beta branch