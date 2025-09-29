 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 September 2025 Build 20123670 Edited 29 September 2025 – 07:06:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Sensei

 

Check out the specially prepared September Drop Up Campaigns for Bounty, Mission(Normal), Mission(Hard), Lesson, Commission, Scrimmage, and Account EXP.

 

🔹 Event Schedule

 

No

Details

Schedule (UTC)

1

2x Rewards for Mission (Normal)

9/30(Mon) 07:00 PM – 10/6(Mon) 06:59 PM

2

2x Rewards for Lesson

2x Rewards for Commission

10/6(Mon) 07:00 PM – 10/13(Mon) 06:59 PM

3

2x Rewards for Scrunnage

2x Rewards for Mission (Hard)

10/13(Mon) 07:00 PM – 10/20(Mon) 06:59 PM

4

2x Rewards for Mission (Normal)

10/20(Mon) 07:00 PM – 10/27(Mon) 06:59 PM

5

2x Rewards for Mission Commission

10/27(Mon) 07:00 PM – 11/3(Mon) 06:59 PM

6

 

2x Rewards for Account EXP

 

10/2(Thu) 07:00 PM – 10/5(Sun) 06:59 PM

10/9(Thu) 07:00 PM – 10/12(Sun) 06:59 PM

                     

🔹 Event Details

- Clear the campaign content during the specified dates to earn double the rewards! (Includes Sweep rewards) 

 

❗ Notes ❗

※ This title includes suggestive content and mature themes that may not be suitable for all age groups. Access may be limited based on the user's age.

∙ Initial Clear Rewards, 3★ Clear Rewards, Account EXP, and Battle EXP will not be doubled.

∙ Relationship Points and Area EXP will not be doubled.

∙ Lesson, Scrimmage, Bounty, and Commission do not give Battle EXP.

∙ Battle EXP from the Mission(Normal/Hard) will be given in the form of an Activity Report. The amount of earned Activity Report will not be doubled.

∙ Expert Permit earned after reaching Max Account level will not be double

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3557621
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link