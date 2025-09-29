Sensei

Check out the specially prepared September Drop Up Campaigns for Bounty, Mission(Normal), Mission(Hard), Lesson, Commission, Scrimmage, and Account EXP.

🔹 Event Schedule

No Details Schedule (UTC) 1 2x Rewards for Mission (Normal) 9/30(Mon) 07:00 PM – 10/6(Mon) 06:59 PM 2 2x Rewards for Lesson 2x Rewards for Commission 10/6(Mon) 07:00 PM – 10/13(Mon) 06:59 PM 3 2x Rewards for Scrunnage 2x Rewards for Mission (Hard) 10/13(Mon) 07:00 PM – 10/20(Mon) 06:59 PM 4 2x Rewards for Mission (Normal) 10/20(Mon) 07:00 PM – 10/27(Mon) 06:59 PM 5 2x Rewards for Mission Commission 10/27(Mon) 07:00 PM – 11/3(Mon) 06:59 PM 6 2x Rewards for Account EXP 10/2(Thu) 07:00 PM – 10/5(Sun) 06:59 PM 10/9(Thu) 07:00 PM – 10/12(Sun) 06:59 PM

🔹 Event Details

- Clear the campaign content during the specified dates to earn double the rewards! (Includes Sweep rewards)

❗ Notes ❗

※ This title includes suggestive content and mature themes that may not be suitable for all age groups. Access may be limited based on the user's age.

∙ Initial Clear Rewards, 3★ Clear Rewards, Account EXP, and Battle EXP will not be doubled.

∙ Relationship Points and Area EXP will not be doubled.

∙ Lesson, Scrimmage, Bounty, and Commission do not give Battle EXP.

∙ Battle EXP from the Mission(Normal/Hard) will be given in the form of an Activity Report. The amount of earned Activity Report will not be doubled.

∙ Expert Permit earned after reaching Max Account level will not be double