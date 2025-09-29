Sensei
Check out the specially prepared September Drop Up Campaigns for Bounty, Mission(Normal), Mission(Hard), Lesson, Commission, Scrimmage, and Account EXP.
🔹 Event Schedule
No
Details
Schedule (UTC)
1
2x Rewards for Mission (Normal)
9/30(Mon) 07:00 PM – 10/6(Mon) 06:59 PM
2
2x Rewards for Lesson
2x Rewards for Commission
10/6(Mon) 07:00 PM – 10/13(Mon) 06:59 PM
3
2x Rewards for Scrunnage
2x Rewards for Mission (Hard)
10/13(Mon) 07:00 PM – 10/20(Mon) 06:59 PM
4
2x Rewards for Mission (Normal)
10/20(Mon) 07:00 PM – 10/27(Mon) 06:59 PM
5
2x Rewards for Mission Commission
10/27(Mon) 07:00 PM – 11/3(Mon) 06:59 PM
6
2x Rewards for Account EXP
10/2(Thu) 07:00 PM – 10/5(Sun) 06:59 PM
10/9(Thu) 07:00 PM – 10/12(Sun) 06:59 PM
🔹 Event Details
- Clear the campaign content during the specified dates to earn double the rewards! (Includes Sweep rewards)
❗ Notes ❗
※ This title includes suggestive content and mature themes that may not be suitable for all age groups. Access may be limited based on the user's age.
∙ Initial Clear Rewards, 3★ Clear Rewards, Account EXP, and Battle EXP will not be doubled.
∙ Relationship Points and Area EXP will not be doubled.
∙ Lesson, Scrimmage, Bounty, and Commission do not give Battle EXP.
∙ Battle EXP from the Mission(Normal/Hard) will be given in the form of an Activity Report. The amount of earned Activity Report will not be doubled.
∙ Expert Permit earned after reaching Max Account level will not be double
