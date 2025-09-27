Additions

Added water taps to the warehouse property.

Tweaks/Improvements

Introduced some extra null checks during the loading process, both as host and non-host.

Police checkpoints are now lowered if there are no officers manning them.

Tweaked various vision system thresholds and durations.

Increased the move speed of gates at the warehouse and manor.

Improved the alignment of NPC impostors when the NPC is ragdolled/unconscious.



Bug fixes

Fixed excessive graffiti-related network traffic causing connection issues.

Fixed impact forces not applying to ragdolls.

Fixed impact forces applying in the incorrect direction.

Fixed machete price.

Resolved some duplicate LODs.

Fixed flinch animation being delayed by the stand-up animation.

Fixed destroyed RV state not being sent to non-host clients.

Fixed manor/warehouse gate desync in multiplayer.

Fixed NPCs not sighting non-host clients properly.

Fixed NPC combat not working properly against non-host clients.

Fixed a bug that resulted in the host receiving and alerting vision events for other players.

Fixed vehicle checkpoint searches not working for non-host players.

Fixed management configuration data arriving to non-host players before the configuration itself is initialised.

Fixed misaligned power cables near the overpass.

Fixed false positives for non-host player-ocean collision.

Fixed NPCs accepting the incorrect product without any penalty when it is provided in excess.

Fixed graffiti lowering cartel influence when truced/unknown.

Fixed customers not displaying deal offer rejection dialogue.