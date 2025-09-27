 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hades II Hollow Knight: Silksong SILENT HILL f Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 September 2025 Build 20123653 Edited 27 September 2025 – 10:06:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Additions

  • Added 'exceeded quality' bonus.

  • Added water taps to the warehouse property.

Tweaks/Improvements

  • Increased Hyland Manor employee capacity from 10 -> 12.

  • Improved the alignment of NPC impostors when the NPC is ragdolled/unconscious.

  • Increased the move speed of gates at the warehouse and manor.

  • Tweaked the NPC ranged weapon hit chance algorithm.

  • Tweaked various vision system thresholds and durations.

  • Tweaked combat/pursuit behaviour.

  • Police checkpoints are now lowered if there are no officers manning them.

  • Introduced some extra null checks during the loading process, both as host and non-host.


Bug fixes

  • Fixed excessive graffiti-related network traffic causing connection issues.

  • Fixed impact forces not applying to ragdolls.

  • Fixed impact forces applying in the incorrect direction.

  • Fixed machete price.

  • Resolved some duplicate LODs.

  • Fixed flinch animation being delayed by the stand-up animation.

  • Fixed destroyed RV state not being sent to non-host clients.

  • Fixed manor/warehouse gate desync in multiplayer.

  • Fixed NPCs not sighting non-host clients properly.

  • Fixed NPC combat not working properly against non-host clients.

  • Fixed a bug that resulted in the host receiving and alerting vision events for other players.

  • Fixed vehicle checkpoint searches not working for non-host players.

  • Fixed management configuration data arriving to non-host players before the configuration itself is initialised.

  • Fixed misaligned power cables near the overpass.

  • Fixed false positives for non-host player-ocean collision.

  • Fixed NPCs accepting the incorrect product without any penalty when it is provided in excess.

  • Fixed graffiti lowering cartel influence when truced/unknown.

  • Fixed customers not displaying deal offer rejection dialogue.

  • Fixed missing disposal area for the sweatshop.

Thanks for reading,

Tyler

Changed files in this update

Depot 3164501
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link