DS_A.3.3.7(including v3.3.5~6) - Fixed a bug where Bubbling did not attack

- Changed the transition from Bubbling’s idle->attack to a fixed 1 second

- Fixed an issue where damage from Bulk Shot was displayed stacked in one place

- Applied an 80% cap to Block Rate / Evasion Rate / Block Damage Reduction

- Adjusted balance to make Normal and Easy difficulties easier

- On load, if the save file is corrupted, it now returns to the title screen

- Added a notification when loading a save with a different version (possibly breaking the compatibility)

- Fixed an issue where the outline of the research table did not display correctly during research

- Fixed a performance issue that occurred during the item pickup action

- Units overlapping with harvested blueberry bushes are now rendered transparent

- Research UI resolution improvements

- Fixed issue where enemy stats based on difficulty were not applied after dungeon load

- Staff weapons now occupy two slots in the equipment panel

- Additional fixes for arrow duplication cases

- Fixed bug where selecting a unit shortcut after reordering still selected the previous unit

- Fixed bug where item transfers between units failed if dropped into the same slot number

- Fixed issue where stat modifiers were not properly loaded

- Fixed an issue that when ordering work to unit and then ordering move during pause caused unintended case.

- Fixed item count check errors when crafting tasks pulled items from multiple sources

- Balance adjustments: Slugel’s attack power reduced by 50%; Spore Worm’s magic attack reduced from