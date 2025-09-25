DS_A.3.3.7(including v3.3.5~6)- Fixed a bug where Bubbling did not attack
- Changed the transition from Bubbling’s idle->attack to a fixed 1 second
- Fixed an issue where damage from Bulk Shot was displayed stacked in one place
- Applied an 80% cap to Block Rate / Evasion Rate / Block Damage Reduction
- Adjusted balance to make Normal and Easy difficulties easier
- On load, if the save file is corrupted, it now returns to the title screen
- Added a notification when loading a save with a different version (possibly breaking the compatibility)
- Fixed an issue where the outline of the research table did not display correctly during research
- Fixed a performance issue that occurred during the item pickup action
- Units overlapping with harvested blueberry bushes are now rendered transparent
- Research UI resolution improvements
- Fixed issue where enemy stats based on difficulty were not applied after dungeon load
- Staff weapons now occupy two slots in the equipment panel
- Additional fixes for arrow duplication cases
- Fixed bug where selecting a unit shortcut after reordering still selected the previous unit
- Fixed bug where item transfers between units failed if dropped into the same slot number
- Fixed issue where stat modifiers were not properly loaded
- Fixed an issue that when ordering work to unit and then ordering move during pause caused unintended case.
- Fixed item count check errors when crafting tasks pulled items from multiple sources
- Balance adjustments: Slugel’s attack power reduced by 50%; Spore Worm’s magic attack reduced from
Changed files in this update