25 September 2025 Build 20123446 Edited 25 September 2025 – 10:26:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • You can now rename provinces!
  • Fixed some bugs
  • Fixed fog of war with small islands
  • AI Civs have now their personality and traits exposed
  • New button to close a node focus

