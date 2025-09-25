 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Limbus Company Deadlock Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 September 2025 Build 20123437 Edited 25 September 2025 – 10:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
test05

Changed files in this update

Depot 3852991
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link