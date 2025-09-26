 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20123404 Edited 26 September 2025 – 03:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Mercenaries!

=========================

The servers are running now!

Thank you for your Patience.

=========================

Hotifx will take place following the schedule below.

[Hotfix Schedule]

Universal Time (UTC): 2025. 09. 26, 02: 00 AM - 02: 30 AM

*Please note that the schedule may be subject to change.

[Hotfix Detail]

  • An issue where, when searching for an item in the inventory and equipping a firearm, a different firearm than the one selected may be equipped will be fixed

We apologize for the inconvenience.

Thank you.

Sincerely,

Your AVA Operations Team

Changed files in this update

AVA 콘텐츠 Depot 1473481
  • Loading history…
