Mercenaries!
The servers are running now!
Thank you for your Patience.
Hotifx will take place following the schedule below. [Hotfix Schedule] Universal Time (UTC): 2025. 09. 26, 02: 00 AM - 02: 30 AM *Please note that the schedule may be subject to change.
[Hotfix Detail]
An issue where, when searching for an item in the inventory and equipping a firearm, a different firearm than the one selected may be equipped will be fixed
We apologize for the inconvenience.
Thank you.
Sincerely,
Your AVA Operations Team
Changed files in this update