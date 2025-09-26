Mercenaries!

=========================

The servers are running now!

Thank you for your Patience.

=========================

Hotifx will take place following the schedule below.

[Hotfix Schedule]

Universal Time (UTC): 2025. 09. 26, 02: 00 AM - 02: 30 AM *Please note that the schedule may be subject to change.

[Hotfix Detail]

An issue where, when searching for an item in the inventory and equipping a firearm, a different firearm than the one selected may be equipped will be fixed

We apologize for the inconvenience.

Thank you.

Sincerely,

Your AVA Operations Team