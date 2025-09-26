Mission 3 is now exclusively available to Playtest participants!

If you’re seeing this, you are given first hand access to Mission 3 and explore our rework on Xolotl and how you can feed in to his greed!

New Features

Structure Icon Prompts - Different effects now enable structures to prompt an icon. This allows you to understand what is affecting your structures quickly from a wide angle zoom. Zoom closer to get more details about the building by inspecting how the building looks visually. However if you'd like a moment of peace and quiet to enjoy the looks of your Hell city, we got you, just zoom all the way out and we made sure the icon prompts do not get in your way of you enjoying the view.

Performance Fixes - We are actively cleaning up our code bases and reworking on referencing issues we have used. Elements such as the Tutorial Images and Videos are going through much scrutinisation to bring down our VRAM requirements and loading capabilities. We are still actively expanding this to different areas of our game.

Share Your Feedback

Join the discussion on Steam Discussions or Discord to share your thoughts as we continue refining the experience.