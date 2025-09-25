- The rope item has been added (in a very basic, buggy form). Equip it from the item wheel, or with the R key, then left-click when standing near a ledge to deploy it. Left-click again, or equip another item, to remove it. When deployed, other players can climb it by jumping into it, similar to a ladder.

- While sitting in front of a campfire, players will slowly recover any energy lost from dying.

- The energy cost of climbing ladders has been reduced.

- Grabbing onto a platform when jumping into it now triggers from lower-down (i.e. it's now easier), and now triggers the movement automatically instead of requiring player input.

- When an item is thrown at a player, they no longer automatically equip it.

- The clamp on camera movement while seated has been reduced.

- The position and rotation of the first-person axes while balancing has been adjusted.

- The time remaining until nightfall now shows below the current in-game time (in both the item wheel and camera UI).

- Player ragdolls now fall at the same speed the player was falling at the time of death.

- Fixed a bug where the system message for a player disconnecting would sometimes not appear.

- Fixed a bug where activated checkpoints were not resetting upon loading between the lobby and Elder Crag.