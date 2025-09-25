My Dream Setup Image Adding Update is out NOW! No more unnecessary effort when uploading images, now you can do it in just 3 clicks! We have also improved the interface for adding custom images by adding offset, and fixed multiple bugs related to the previous implementation of custom images.

Custom Images Upload

Previously, to add your image, you had to add it to the workshop, which led to incredible clutter in the workshop. Now this will no longer be the case, as everything can be done directly in the game.

The old images will remain in the workshop for a while, but they can no longer be uploaded or obtained in the game. This update is also part of the workshop overhaul that many have been requesting. In the future, we will try to bring the workshop into proper shape, without spam.

Other Changes and Bug Fixes

We fixed a bug in the UV mapping of the floor that caused the floors to not connect properly with each other.

We updated all 113 floor materials, fixing their tiling and offset so that they now connect much better and look more like their icons in the selection menu.

