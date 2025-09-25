Hello, Players!

Today's maintenance ended.

We thank players for their cooperation.

Please check the contents of the update!



■ Bug Information

Issue where certain JWL price options cannot be selected

When the initial selection is set to "Diamond," the "50 JWL" option cannot be selected.

Currently, if you purchase an item with a different JWL option (e.g., Unlimited or 650 JWL), and the default setting switches to JWL, you will then be able to purchase items with 50 JWL. Translation issue

Some items and UI elements are not displaying the correct translations.

Even when Diamonds are selected in areas such as My Home or Circle, JWL is being prioritized and used instead.

We are currently working on fixing the above issues.

Once the fixes are completed, we will make a new announcement to inform you.



■ Maintenance Details 1.Addition of New Items

⇒ Over 100 new costume items have been added to the Item Shop.



2. Limited-Time Packages on Sale

Best Friend Slot Expansion Card Pack (800 JWL)

⇒ Best Friend Slot Expansion Card (x1): Using this item increases your best friend slot by 1.



3. R2BEAT 20th Anniversary Event

Login Event

Receive valuable rewards upon login (some rewards require purchase).

Anniversary Passport

Complete missions to increase your event level and earn exclusive outfits.

※ Each level will increase once you accumulate 440 points.

Diamond Currency System

A new currency, Diamonds, which can be purchased with JEWEL, has been implemented.

There are special bonuses for the first purchase, but in principle, JEWEL and Diamonds hold the same value.



4. Sever maintenanace and check up

Thank you for your patience and understanding.

『R2BEAT』Team