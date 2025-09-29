Hello,
as promised I'm releasing the new 0.12 version LIVE:
Hero ability rebalance
Tile-based Trade route system replacing old trading
Simplification of Black lotus farming (now Indigo)
New Hard difficulty
Auto-skill update including new Auto-expansion ability.
New Map generation update with many features now under player control
New Strategic resources
Rare technologies rebalance
Theater & Hero farming redesign
New wonders.
Changes to Predicament/Disaster system
Access to Tier 4 tree Medieval, Renaissance, Industrial and Modern eras.
New Artists to boost your meta-game
New Judgements to fight.
Thanks to everyone for very efficient Beta test.
Changed files in this update