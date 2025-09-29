 Skip to content
Major 29 September 2025 Build 20123250 Edited 29 September 2025 – 17:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello,

as promised I'm releasing the new 0.12 version LIVE:

  • Hero ability rebalance

  • Tile-based Trade route system replacing old trading

  • Simplification of Black lotus farming (now Indigo)

  • New Hard difficulty

  • Auto-skill update including new Auto-expansion ability.

  • New Map generation update with many features now under player control

  • New Strategic resources

  • Rare technologies rebalance

  • Theater & Hero farming redesign

  • New wonders.

  • Changes to Predicament/Disaster system

  • Access to Tier 4 tree Medieval, Renaissance, Industrial and Modern eras.

  • New Artists to boost your meta-game

  • New Judgements to fight.

Thanks to everyone for very efficient Beta test.

