

Friends, it's time for a celebration! We invite you to join us in celebrating Oktoberfest — the traditional Bavarian beer festival — and take part in the event!

The event runs from September 25 to October 5 (the event ends with the scheduled server restart at 1:00 AM UTD on October 6).

Your goal during the event is to brew beer using special ingredients. Bring the brewed beer to the bar and choose a unique reward!

For more detailed information about the event, you can read the journal, which is located with Hans Happy. He will be happy to meet you.

Remember: beer in the game is non-alcoholic.

Also in the update:

The headlamp now requires batteries to work.

Batteries are now available in stores on all locations.

New reels and fishing rods have been added to some locations.