Friends, it's time for a celebration! We invite you to join us in celebrating Oktoberfest — the traditional Bavarian beer festival — and take part in the event!
The event runs from September 25 to October 5 (the event ends with the scheduled server restart at 1:00 AM UTD on October 6).
Your goal during the event is to brew beer using special ingredients. Bring the brewed beer to the bar and choose a unique reward!
For more detailed information about the event, you can read the journal, which is located with Hans Happy. He will be happy to meet you.
Remember: beer in the game is non-alcoholic.
Also in the update:
The headlamp now requires batteries to work.
Batteries are now available in stores on all locations.
New reels and fishing rods have been added to some locations.
Changed files in this update