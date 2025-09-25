 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20123151 Edited 25 September 2025 – 12:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Male character voice
  • Fix interaction with learning items in Surveillance
  • Greek localisation updates
  • Fix character name in subtitles depending on chosen character
  • Game mode menu with difficulty selection and color blind assist
  • Arcade color blind assist with different shapes to distinguish different colors, tested against Protanopia, Deuteranopia and Tritanopia
  • Fish no longer swim in the air when tank gets empty (dog not fixed yet)
  • Glyph fixes in main menu's controller settings


