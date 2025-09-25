- Male character voice
- Fix interaction with learning items in Surveillance
- Greek localisation updates
- Fix character name in subtitles depending on chosen character
- Game mode menu with difficulty selection and color blind assist
- Arcade color blind assist with different shapes to distinguish different colors, tested against Protanopia, Deuteranopia and Tritanopia
- Fish no longer swim in the air when tank gets empty (dog not fixed yet)
- Glyph fixes in main menu's controller settings
v0.7-playtest
